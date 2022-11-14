The Crystal River and Lecanto soccer teams met Monday night in the first matches of the season between county rivals.
The Panthers won both contests, 8-2 in the boys match in Lecanto and 8-0 in the girls match in Crystal River.
After Zachary Seneriz put the Lecanto boys up 1-0 in the first four minutes, the Pirates came back with a pair of goals to take the lead.
Tyler Penn scored mere seconds after Seneriz to knot the score and minutes later, Ryan Ovaska found the back of the net for a 2-1 Pirates lead.
But the Panthers used outstanding passing later in the first half to explode for six more goals on their way to a 7-2 halftime lead. Lecanto added one more goal in the second half for the final margin of victory.
Zeneriz finished the night with five goals, while Aidan Schell and Brandon Leon added one apiece. One of the goals was an own goal.
“We want to just stay hungry. Was much needed to get back on track after last week, so we credit the guys for that but we know we have a big week ahead still,” Lecanto head coach Austin D’Anna said. “There’s lots of talk out there but ultimately we hope that our players’ performances on the pitch speaks for itself as that’s what matters.”
The Panthers improved to 1-1, while the Pirates dropped to 0-2.
“Lecanto has a good team, passing well and under control,” Crystal River head coach Kent Edwards said. “We gave them a battle early and did much better in the second half but we are definitely still developing as a team and have a lot of ways to improve.”
In the girls match at Crystal River, the Panthers led 4-0 at the half and added four more goals in the first 13 minutes of the second half to end the game by the eight-goal mercy rule.
“We were just trying to get back after having five days off from the storm last week. Just get back in the rhythm. We have a tough game coming up Wednesday against Springstead,” Lecanto head coach Steve Connor said. “There were times where we were sharp. Once we scored a couple goals we were looking just to score goals and got a little sloppy for a while. Second half we came out much sharper and that led to goals, just keeping possession of the ball and looking for scoring opportunities.”
Mallory Mushlit had three goals and two assists, Gabriella Malmberg added three goals, Mya Connor had a goal and two assists and Gabrielle Sanchez added a goal and an assist.
The Panthers improved to 2-0 on the young season, while the Pirates dropped to 0-3.
First-year Crystal River head coach Cyndal Houts is seeing improvement in her young squad.
“I think it was awesome that we hung in there. We have a really young team this year. Most of them are freshmen and sophomores,” she said. “I think playing against a team like Lecanto shows there’s a lot of potential there. This is a new Crystal River and we’re hungry. It may not be this year, but it will be in the future for sure.”
