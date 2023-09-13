LECANTO — The Lecanto swim teams flexed their muscles Tuesday at the Citrus Memorial Health Foundation YMCA in a pair of victories over county rival Citrus.
Lecanto won 21 of the 22 total contested races on the night and also had 18 runner-up finishes.
"I think the team did great. A lot of people were swimming events that we don't usually swim, so it was good to that everybody has been working hard in practice. Trying to build every stroke," Lecanto senior Josh Ambrose said. "We wanted to push each other today. It was good. We push each other every day in practice, just trying to get better together."
There were a lot of young swimmers in the pool Tuesday. The big difference was Lecanto's younger swimmers are very experienced, while a lot for Citrus are new to the sport and learning every day.
"Being with what we've dealt with, with weather issues, and pool issues about being in the water, and as many new swimmers that we have who have never swum before, I think they're doing well," Citrus coach Dawn Crawley said. "There's room for improvement."
Lecanto's Ambrose said all the young talent on the Panthers' roster means one thing.
"That means we have a lot of room to grow, because a lot of them are still growing. We'll be great for years," he said.
The Panthers were definitely great on Tuesday from the opening whistle.
Winners for the Panthers in the girls' meet were the 200 medley relay team of Laura Sanz Gobernado, Becky Mathew, Lia Richards and Kaitlyn Trombley with a time of 2:00.94; Richards with a time of 2:08.50 in the 200 freestyle and 1:07.70 in the 100 butterfly; Mathew in the 500 freestyle in 5:59.18 and in the 200 individual medley with a clocking of 2:37.79, to edge teammate Jenna Van Ness by less than a second; Blakely Messer with a time of 29.42 in the 50 freestyle; Sanz Gobernado in 58.60 in the 100 freestyle and 1:05.83 in the 100 backstroke; Julia Jones with a time of 1:21.01 in the 100 breaststroke; and the 400 freestyle relay foursome of Richards, Van Ness, Madison Brault and Jones in 4:13.23.
Citrus' 200 freestyle relay team of Hannah Hughes, Labella Denney, Kaylin Smith and Paisley Williamson won with a time of 2:18.30 for the team's one victory on the night. Taking second for the Hurricanes was Baylie Wells in the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke.
And while the Lecanto girls won 10 of 11 events, the Panther boys made it a clean sweep with 11 wins.
Taking gold for the Panthers were the 200 medley relay team of Will Graff, Kaleb Bergeron, Brandon Thornton and Mateo Valach in 2:00.36; Jason Columbus with a time of 2:16.43 in the 200 freestyle and 1:09.82 in the 100 butterfly; Josh Ambrose in the 200 IM in 2:12.06 and 100 backstroke in 1:15.12; Logan Barbieri in 25.71 in the 50 freestyle; Graff in 1:00.43 in the 100 freestyle; Nick Schenk with a clocking of 5:38.64 in the 500 freestyle; the 200 freestyle relay team of Columbus, Daniel Harsh, Barbieri and Ambrose in 1:47.55; Valach in the 100 backstroke in 1:04.17; and the 400 freestyle relay team of Schenk, Columbus, Graff and Harsh in 4:04.75.
Ambrose qualified for state last season in the 100 backstroke and has big postseason goals for himself and the team this season.
"Hopefully I'll medal this year at states. It's still the backstroke mainly, but I'm going back to freestyle like I did my sophomore year. Getting a relay there would be ideal," he said. "This year, for boys, we're shooting for regionals."
The Hurricanes got runner-up finishes from Matt Dobsen in the 500 freestyle in 7:06.43 and the 200 freestyle relay team of Nathan Arjona, Anthony Buttigieg, Dante Foraker and Andreas Dillerberger.
Crawley was pleased with that she saw out of her inexperienced swimmers.
"One of our newest swimmers, Anthony (Buttigieg), has been to maybe a few practices. Never knew what to expect and did his best," she said. "Another one who also stands out is Logan Kapiton. Same scenario. Only been to a couple practices, never seen a meet before and succeeded. I can't ask for more than that."
