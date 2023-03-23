LECANTO — The Lecanto girls tennis team marched to 11-0 on the season with a 6-1 victory over county rival Citrus on Thursday afternoon.
The Panthers will play one more match next week during Spring Break with some team members gone, while the Hurricanes closed out the regular season with a 3-9 mark. The attention for both teams now shifts to the Gulf Coast 8 Conference Tournament in two weeks, followed the next week by districts.
“They’ve had a very good season. They’ve really worked hard,” Lecanto head coach Angela Rausch said. “And I’ve told them this is just practice. The real show starts now with GC8 and districts coming after Spring Break with our eyes on heading to state.
“I like how they’re playing. Our doubles teams are gelling and our singles are doing well. It’s just a matter of being conditioned for those longer matches.”
Citrus coach Lita Stanton said she’s looking forward to seeing how her young team performs in the next two big events.
“I’m hoping that they’re going to practice on their own next week. There’s nothing mandatory of course because of Spring Break, but we will have two really intense practices before GC8 and then we’ll practice after GC8 before districts,” she said. “GC8 is going to be another one of those experiences. Playing up against Springstead and Lecanto is a challenge for us, but it makes us better in the long run. It will prepare us that much more for districts the following week.
“As much as I was hoping to have a better record overall in the regular season, I’m still really excited to see how they perform at districts. It’s anybody’s ball game at this point.”
Thursday’s match began with doubles, where Panthers Mirabelle Tahiri and Nandini Karanam won 6-2, 6-2 in No. 1 doubles and Jahvani Kompella and Neveah Recta won 6-2, 6-3 in No. 2 doubles.
Karanam had to leave after doubles, so the Panthers slid up their 3 through 5 players to the 2-4 singles spots and forfeited the No. 5 match to the Hurricanes.
In singles, all four Panthers won 6-0, 6-0. Tahiri defeated Malena Hamilton at No. 1, Kompella topped McKenna Heaton in No. 2, Recta won over Grace Berlin in No. 3 singles and Shreya Lachireddy defeated Shanon Esteche in the No. 4 spot. Lara Esteche claimed the forfeit win at No. 5.
