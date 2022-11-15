Mikayla Pungsuwan hits out of the bunker during action Tuesday at the Class 2A State Golf Championships at Mission Inn Resort & Club in Howey-in-the-Hills. Pungsuwan carded an 88 to lead the Panthers on the first day.
Saphira Mansfield of Lecanto is all smiles after chipping in for par on the second hole Tuesday at the Class 2A State Golf Championships at Mission Inn Resort & Club in Howey-in-the-Hills. Mansfield shot a 107.
Mikayla Pungsuwan hits out of the bunker during action Tuesday at the Class 2A State Golf Championships at Mission Inn Resort & Club in Howey-in-the-Hills. Pungsuwan carded an 88 to lead the Panthers on the first day.
Saphira Mansfield of Lecanto is all smiles after chipping in for par on the second hole Tuesday at the Class 2A State Golf Championships at Mission Inn Resort & Club in Howey-in-the-Hills. Mansfield shot a 107.
HOWEY-IN-THE-HILLS — The bad news for the Lecanto girls golf team is that Tuesday's first round at the Class 2A State Championships didn't go as well as planned. The good news is the Panthers have 18 more holes on Wednesday to make a comeback.
Lecanto shot a score of 392 as a team Tuesday to find itself in last place out of 16 teams after 18 holes of competition. But after watching many of the same players rebound with better second rounds at state last year, head coach Stephanie Smith is confident in a solid second day this year as well.
"They have a positive mindset. They know golf is a sport where you have good days and you have bad days," she said. "This wasn't the greatest of days, so that means tomorrow is our good day coming.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
"I feel there are a lot of shots to be had tomorrow. I feel there's a lot of pars out there still. As long as they keep it together and keep a level head, I think they'll move up tomorrow. I haven't lost confidence in them."
The Panthers are just a shot behind Fort Myers and a handful of other teams are within striking distance if the Panthers have a solid second round.
Freshman Mikayla Pungsuwan paced the Panthers with an 88 on the par 71 Las Colinas Course at Mission Inn Resort & Club.
"I gained a lot of experience. I'm definitely going to try and do better tomorrow. I know what to hit and what not to do," Pungsuwan said. "I had to switch drivers during the round. I think when I switched it was a lot better. Tomorrow, I need to read the greens a lot better, because my putting was not great."
The Panther freshman said there are some breaks on the tough course, but not many.
"Some holes are easy, but most are hard. You have to stay accurate. You have to stay straight," she said.
Next on the team was junior Angelica Smith with a 92 to start out her third trip to the state finals. That score was three strokes better than she shot on the same course at districts, but the Panther knows she left some shots out on the course.
"I'm not really happy with how I shot today. It's better than districts, but I didn't like how I shot today," Angelica Smith said. "I feel like everyone wants to shoot better tomorrow, so usually that happens. There's the motivation to do better than you did the day before."
The Panther said she needs to improve her putting to shoot better Wednesday.
"Being here at this course for so long, I still can't figure out the greens and it's so aggravating," she said. "But my irons and everything else seems to be fine. I hit greens in regulation, it's just that I have to work on putting."
Sophomore Haley Holderfield and senior Lexis Smith were next for the Panthers with identical scores of 106. Freshman Saphira Mansfield followed right behind with a 107.
A trio of Panthers — Angelica Smith, Holderfield and Mansfield — shot better than at districts. In fact, Mansfield shot 19 strokes better, including a birdie on the par 3 11th.
"Today we celebrated. She had a birdie freshman year at states. She celebrated that. She was close to another birdie," coach Smith said. "We've been working with her putting and her rough game. If she's able to get out of trouble and make putts, she's going to be a strong player in our future."
Lexis Smith also birdied hole No. 11 for the only other red mark for the Panthers on the day.
Coach Smith said she expects the team to come back strong Wednesday and finish the season on a high note.
"We just have a pretty consistent, strong team. If we just hang in there tomorrow with a positive attitude we'll keep playing and won't give up," she said. "Golf is about the grind and our girls have that in them."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.