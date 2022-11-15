HOWEY-IN-THE-HILLS — The bad news for the Lecanto girls golf team is that Tuesday's first round at the Class 2A State Championships didn't go as well as planned. The good news is the Panthers have 18 more holes on Wednesday to make a comeback.

Lecanto shot a score of 392 as a team Tuesday to find itself in last place out of 16 teams after 18 holes of competition. But after watching many of the same players rebound with better second rounds at state last year, head coach Stephanie Smith is confident in a solid second day this year as well.

