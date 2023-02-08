LEESBURG — Freshmen JT Tipton and Braylen Moore each scored 24 points Wednesday night to help lead the Lecanto boys basketball team to an impressive 74-60 District 5A-5 semifinal victory over traditional power Vanguard (Ocala).
“It’s always nice to get a win in district play. Vanguard is a great program so any time you can get a win over them it’s exciting,” Lecanto head coach Frank Vilardi said.
The Panthers (22-3) have won 12 games in a row and advance to the title game Friday night back in Leesburg against either the top-seeded Yellow Jackets or Belleview. Vilardi is planning on seeing the home team, which is ranked just ahead of the Panthers in the region.
The Panthers came into the game ranked seventh in the region and eight teams make the Region 5A-2 playoffs, so Wednesday’s victory over the Knights – who were ranked ninth in the region – was huge to hopefully help seal that berth. A win Friday would earn an automatic playoff bid.
“We’re excited to play Leesburg. They’re one of the best teams in the state. An opportunity to come to their place and play for a district title is exciting,” Vilardi said. “Hopefully we’re going to advance into the regionals either way but you never know with the power points. We’re just going to come out and try to earn it on Friday.”
Vanguard opened Wednesday’s semifinal contest with a 6-0 run, but a pair of Tipton 3-pointers and buckets by Jonathan Recta and Donovan Foster resulted in a 10-6 Panthers lead.
“They made a couple quick shots, but we’re okay with that. We had no worries there,” Vilardi said. “We just had to settle down and play. These kids are used to playing in big games, so I wasn’t too worried.”
Moore and Tipton added 3-pointers later in the opening quarter to give the Panthers a 19-14 lead. The 19 points in the first quarter was more than the Knights gave up the entire game the night before in a quarterfinal win over Citrus.
Freshman Josh Patrick joined the 3-pointer party in the second quarter with a pair to help Lecanto take a 37-29 lead into halftime.
Moore drove to the basket for a score and nailed another 3-pointer early in the third quarter to bump the Lecanto lead up to 11. Twice in the quarter when the Knights cut the lead down to six, Panther Jaymison Conrad responded with a bucket and two free throws.
“It’s a game of runs. They’re going to make a run and we know that,” Vilardi said. “We just had to settle down and make some shots. I have a lot of confidence in our guys.”
The Knights once again trailed by just six when Moore was fouled off a steal with one second left in the period and nailed both free throws to give him 10 points in the quarter.
“I knew they weren’t going to back down. We just needed to keep going,” Moore said. “The first shot it gives me a lot of confidence. I was playing kind of bad at the start. Making that first shot, that was big for me to go off and do what I did.”
Early in the fourth quarter Foster had a blocked shot and steal on the same Vanguard possession which helped get the lead back in double digits.
Tipton went 9-for-10 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter and Darius Gainer scored four late points to put the Knights away.
“Darius Gainer, Donovon Foster and Jaymison Conrad were just unbelievable tonight on the boards. Can’t say enough about those three older kids,” Vilardi said. “The two younger kids provided the scoring, but the three older kids did a really great job of playing defense, controlling the boards and doing what we needed to get the ‘W’ and that’s what is important. Everybody on this team understands that.”
Along with the 24 points each from Tipton and Moore, Patrick had 7 points, Foster and Gainer 6 each, Conrad 5 and Recta 2.
“It feels really good. I’m just glad to be a part of it,” Moore said of advancing to the district final. “It’s big. It’s going to be hard, but I think we got it.”
Warriors roll into finals
Also reaching their district tournament title game was the Seven Rivers Christian boys basketball team with a 78-36 District 2A-5 semifinal thumping of Hernando Christian Academy.
The top-seeded Warriors (17-4) advance to Friday’s title game at 7 p.m. back at Academy at the Lakes in Land O’ Lakes against Zephyrhills Christian Academy (9-7).
In Wednesday’s win, Caleb Sullivan led the way with 24 points and Haddon Sullivan added 20. Richard Kilias had 12 points, Hendrix Loughridge 6, Michael Johnston 5, Carson de Beer 4, Noah Magill 3 and Dominic LaTorraca 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.