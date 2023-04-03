INVERNESS — Both the Lecanto and Citrus defenses played outstanding Monday night in a county flag football clash and the Panther offense did just enough for a 13-0 victory.
The Panthers (7-1) have won six games in a row, with four of those by shutout. The Hurricanes dropped to 0-6 despite a great effort.
"Our defense is working really good. We have a lot of young talent too, so it will be good for a few years," Lecanto senior captain Olivia Rojas — who made plenty of plays for the defense — said. "Honestly, it's just repetition at practice. It's annoying at first but doing it over and over again helps a lot. But it's rewarding."
Lecanto head coach Rick Keeran said "The defense is lights out. For some reason we've been very solid on the defensive side for a few years now. As long as you play defense you'll be in every game and have a chance to win."
Citrus coach David Bridge watched his team put together some decent drives, but the Panthers bent but never broke.
"Coach Keeran is pretty good at figuring stuff out. Those drives looked good for a little while, but it doesn't take him long to figure things out," Bridge said. "Back to the drawing board. We have the right players in the right spots, we just need to fine tune a few things."
After forcing a punt on the first series of the game, the Lecanto offense took over possession at their own 26-yard line. Peyton Dison passed 11 yards to Kayla Negron on the first play to put the ball at midfield and a few plays later Dison scampered into the end zone on a one-yard run. Dison also ran in the one-point conversion for a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter.
It remained a 7-0 game until midway through the third quarter when the Panthers marched 65 yards in 10 plays to take a 13-0 lead. Dison had completions of 17 yards to Julia Parker, 8 yards to Negron and 13 yards to Cassidy King before finishing off the drive on a two-yard touchdown pass to Negron. The conversion pass failed to keep it a 13-0 game.
Keeran was pleased with the early starts the offense had each half, but knows points were left out there.
"It gets the momentum going, but we need to do a better job on offense when we get inside the red zone," he said. "I think we had two or three trips inside the red zone and didn't score. When you get down that close you have to execute. You have four downs to score and have to execute every down."
The Hurricanes got two more cracks at it on offense, but a drive at the end of the third quarter ended on a turnover on downs and Citrus' lone possession of the fourth quarter was halted on an interception by Bryleigh Florio.
"For the most part, our defense has shown up all year. We just need to get the offense to come around," Bridge said. "Our defense hasn't let us down all season, so if we can get the offense to step up ... hopefully get that going by the end of the season."
Keeran said Bridge has the Hurricanes playing well, but just don't have the wins to show for it yet.
"Coach Bridge is doing a good job, he really is. It takes a while to get going. It's just his second year," Keeran said. "Tony (Mason) and I both have an advantage. Tony has been the head coach at Crystal River for 11 years and this is my eighth year I think at Lecanto. When you have that longevity, it helps."
The Panthers swept the regular-season series from their rivals after winning 26-7 earlier this season at home.
"This is definitely a rivalry, so it just makes us more passionate about the game," Rojas said. "We're looking good. I'm pretty confident about us."
The regular season winds down next week, with districts the following week.
The junior varsity game Monday night was also a close contest. Citrus scored a touchdown and one-point conversion with two seconds left in regulation to send it into overtime tied 7-7. Lecanto scored a touchdown in the second overtime period for a 13-7 win.
