LECANTO — Whether or not Friday night’s 50-0 victory over Citrus was the biggest win in Lecanto football history is debatable. But what’s undeniable is that the Panthers have won the county title three years in a row and the first district championship in program history.
The Panthers had several goals going into the game and all of them were met. A victory over a county rival? Check. A third shutout win of the season? Check. A third straight Citrus County championship? Check. Forcing a three-way tie at the top of Suburban District 3A-6 while holding the current tiebreaker to win the title? Check. Getting standout running back Amir Wilson over 1,000 yards for the season? Check.
The Panthers (7-2, 3-1) finish the regular season next week at Springstead, while the season came to a close for the Hurricanes (1-9, 0-4).
“I tell you what, it feels sweet. Last year we went into halftime and it could have went either way. The year before, kind of a similar thing. That’s amazing. I don’t know if I could have projected this,” Lecanto head coach Wyndell “Chop” Alexander said of the final score. “It’s really a big deal for our program. It means we’re setting goals and we’re actually hitting those goals.
“We have short-term goals and long-term goals. Eventually we want to try and achieve the regional championship and even take a stab at a state championship. But we just have to take it one step at a time. And right now, the goals we set, we’re actually hitting our mark.”
For Citrus, it was the end of a very tough season. Injuries piled up throughout the fall, and the team that began the year was very different than the one that finished up in Lecanto.
“When you take the field and you have nine of your starters who play both sides of the ball not playing the game, you have to try staying in the game the best way you can,” Citrus head coach McKinley Franklin said. “I’m proud of my kids. We’re going to come back and start over. We have to work on getting 1 percent better each and every day. We’ll be able to fix this and teach these guys. But when you play a team that’s as well-coached as Lecanto, you’re going to struggle when you don’t have the guys.”
Wilson made it be known early on he was gunning for the 156 yards needed to surpass 1,000 for the season. The first time he touched the ball he went 10 yards and on the next play, the Panther sprinted 50 yards for a touchdown. Darius Gainer ran in the two-point conversion on a fake kick attempt to make it 8-0 just 45 seconds into the game.
“That run definitely set the tone really early. It put a boost in the team and we kept the momentum going,” Wilson said of his early touchdown run. “Had a great rushing game, but it’s a team effort.”
After the defense forced a quick three-and-out and a short punt, the Lecanto offense was back in the end zone moments later on a 24-yard touchdown pass from JT Tipton to Gainer. Jack Levengood’s kick made it 15-0 less than four minutes into the contest.
The Hurricane defense settled down and held the Panthers in check most of the rest of the half, until Caden Moore broke off a 14-yard touchdown run late in the second quarter for a 22-0 lead.
Citrus had it’s best offensive series at the end of the half, but a 33-yard field goal attempt went wide left and Lecanto took the 22-0 lead into halftime.
And while Citrus continued to struggle on offense in the second half, the Panthers score on all four of their possessions to eventually force a running clock.
Wilson passed the 1,000-yard mark early in the third quarter on a 43-yard touchdown run.
“The offensive line, they really wanted it for him. And he wanted it. He trained hard the whole week,” Alexander said. “People didn’t think we were going to have another 1,00-yard rusher. We had Luke Malmberg (1,186 rushing yards) last year. Amir stepped right in and it’s just a great moment for him.”
Wilson said, “I was very eager, but I can’t do it without my line. All props to my line and I’m glad I hit it.”
Tipton added touchdown runs of 10 and 4 yards and Wilson fittingly closed out the scoring barrage with a 33-yard scamper midway through the fourth quarter.
“All week of practice, we practiced hard. We put everything on the line. We came out to show it on Friday night and got the job done,” Wilson said. “I couldn’t do it without coach Chop and my linemen. Coach Chop puts the work in, day in and day out, for us to be great.
“This is just a step. We have to come back Monday and hit it even harder. Keep grinding. We have more things to do.”
Winning the district title seemed far away after a 34-0 loss at district foe River Ridge in early October. But Alexander said the team buckled down and got the job done.
“At the time, it could have went either way. We could have folded. But they showed a lot of character by bouncing back,” he said. “These kids train hard. We had a JV team go undefeated this year, coaches are planning to stick around, so hopefully big wins like this are what’s in our future to come.”
Wilson finished the night with 285 yards and three touchdowns on just 16 carries, for a 17.8 yards per carry average. Tipton added 41 yards and two scores, as the Panthers rushed for 340 yards as a team and had 368 total yards of offense.
The Lecanto defense held Citrus to 80 total yards of offense and forced two turnovers. Austin Morando recovered a fumble and Eli Pace had an interception. The Panthers also had three sacks on the night and five tackles for a loss.
“We keep it simple on defense. We coach them hard and do a lot of football IQ stuff in the film room, so the kids understand the game and the concept,” Alexander said. “We’re just building a machine and it’s starting to come together. I don’t think people have seen the best of us. The best is yet to come.”
Delonzo Washington had 55 yards rushing to lead the Citrus offense.
In other action Friday night, Crystal River fell 20-7 at Hernando to close out the season 3-7 overall and 0-3 in the brutal Suburban District 2A-9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.