LECANTO — The Lecanto boys basketball team jumped all over Crystal River in the opening minutes of Friday night’s game in the Panther Den and never let up, in an impressive 95-30 victory.
The Panthers put 29 consecutive points on the board to start the game before the Pirates finally scored late in the first quarter and took a 33-2 lead into the second period. It was a 58-16 advantage by halftime and the entire second half was played with a running clock.
“We jumped on them in the first quarter. We were pretty fired up coming through the hallway,” Lecanto head coach Frank Vilardi said. “It’s a big game. You only get four of these at home throughout your career. Our kids were fired up. That’s Lecanto basketball. We’re going to press and run and shoot threes. The kids played really hard. They played together. We shot the ball well in the second half. That always helps when we can shoot the ball. We have a lot of really good players and they played really well tonight.
“It’s Crystal River. It’s a county game. It’s a rivalry. The kids were fired up about it and they wanted to show that we’re the fastest, most exciting team in the county.”
It was the first victory of the young season for Lecanto (1-1), which bounced back from a tough opening loss against Central. For the Pirates (0-3) it was a third loss in four nights to open the season.
Even though he saw some fatigue in his players, first-year head coach Troy Lee didn’t want to use that as an excuse for the lopsided loss.
“That has nothing to do with the fact that we’re not a committed, dedicated program like Lecanto is,” he said. “But yes, I believe we would have lost by less had we not been playing our third game in four nights. We played a great game at Hudson last night, but tonight Lecanto was just way too much for us. I have nothing but great things to say about Lecanto. hopefully we’ll be able to get to that level someday ourselves.”
Ten players scored on the night for Lecanto, including six in double figures.
Former Pirate Tez Joseph led the way with 16 points, including four 3-pointers.
“This one felt good because I came from that school and know everybody. I wanted to show them what I’m made of,” Joseph said. “But it was all a team effort today. We didn’t take them lightly. I didn’t think I would score that much, but I just came out and played my heart out. I give thanks to coach Vilardi. I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for him.”
JT Tipton and Darius Gainer added 14 points each, JT Quinn had 11 and Caden Moore and Braylen Moore chipped in 10 points apiece. Jaymison Conrad added 8, Josh Patrick 6 and Dominic Slaby 4, including a perfectly executed alley-oop two-handed dunk in the third quarter on an assist from Tipton.
“We’re playing six really young kids in our rotation. But our seniors and juniors have shown some real leadership in practice and bought into it,” Vilardi said. “When we play as a team and play as hard as we did tonight, we’re awfully tough to beat.”
Joseph said the Panthers never let up in the game because that’s how they are expected to play.
“Our coaches teach us that. We all were focused and came out here and did our jobs for coach. It’s all about hard work and teamwork,” he said.
Zachary Hamilton led Crystal River with 13 points, Zach Van Fleet added 8, David Bramblett 5 and Ethan Nicoleau 4.
