LECANTO — The Lecanto boys basketball team jumped all over Crystal River in the opening minutes of Friday night’s game in the Panther Den and never let up, in an impressive 95-30 victory.

The Panthers put 29 consecutive points on the board to start the game before the Pirates finally scored late in the first quarter and took a 33-2 lead into the second period. It was a 58-16 advantage by halftime and the entire second half was played with a running clock.

