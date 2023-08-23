LECANTO — It took four hard-fought sets, but the Lecanto volleyball team eventually claimed its 11th straight victory over county rival Crystal River Tuesday night at home.
The Pirates (1-1) came out strong in the opening set and cruised to a 25-18 win, but the Panthers (1-0) claimed the next three sets for the 18-25, 25-17, 25-20, 25-23 season-opening triumph.
Crystal River had played the night before at home to open the season and won in five sets against Dunnellon, 25-19, 25-27, 25-22, 20-25, 15-13.
"I think we competed. That's what we're looking for out of the girls. What we've been preaching to the girls is we need to get better every single day," first-year Crystal River head coach Ashley Trachy said. "In tight games like that, long nights like we've had the last two nights, that's going to do it for us. We're going to be better for those games. Even though we came out with the loss, we're coming out better."
Lecanto head coach Wanda Grey thought it took her team that first set to get their legs under them in the season opener.
"We just started jelling in practice a little bit. Starting to see where we hit well, where we don't. Who passes well next to each other, all those dynamics. I think it just took that first set," she said. "Communication, starting to trust each other. That's been our big deal right now, trusting each other, just with new players on the court. New people in new positions."
It was the 11th win in a row for the Panthers over the Pirates and Lecanto has not lost to a county rival at all since 2018.
"We don't talk about it so much. It's a given. We want to beat Citrus. We want to beat Crystal River because of the friendly rivalry," Grey said.
Lecanto senior libero Summer Norrie agreed.
"It feels good to win against county teams. I just love the energy. There's so much competition against other people you know," she said. "You know them, you want to win, but you're also supporting them at the same time."
Norrie, who missed all of last season with a knee injury, was happy to be back.
"It feels good. I really missed last season. Just feels good to be back for my senior year," she said. "I think we played good. We have a lot of new people on our team this year and I think we played well as a team together."
Four-set battle
The Pirates jumped out to a 10-3 lead in the opening set thanks in large part to a kill and three consecutive aces by Anniston Leach.
A pair of Jaela Richardson kills and a Carly Furniss ace helped the Panthers close the gap to 10-8, but two kills from Pirate Lora Hetzel pushed the lead back to five at 14-9.
Lecanto would get within two points late in the first set, 20-18, but kills from Pirates Sage Einspahr and Makayla Johnson helped Crystal River finish on a 5-0 run to claim the opening set.
It was a tight battle midway through the second set when Crystal River libero Emma Algor suffered an eye injury and had to leave the court. Lecanto took over at that point and cruised to the second set victory. Richardson had three kills down the stretch, including one to end the set.
Richardson opened the third set with back-to-back aces and consecutive kills from Panthers Devin Pulham, Furniss and Abigail Tate gave Lecanto an early 6-3 lead.
A pair of Pulham kills and another kill by Tate stretched the lead to 19-15, but the Pirates battled back and knotted the score at 19-19. Lecanto finished the set on a 6-1 run, highlighted by another Richardson kill and a Madison Weedman block on set point.
Algor returned for the Pirates in the fourth set, as her absence in the second and third sets was felt.
"You feel that on and off the court. They worry about her, and they want her out there passing. That's what we need and that's what we depend on," Trachy said. "But she came back in and toughed it out. Will probably have a nice black eye tomorrow."
Kills from Richardson and Pulham and a pair of Richardson ace serves allowed Lecanto to jump out to a 4-0 lead in the fourth set. A pair of ace serves from Athena Childs helped knot the set at 4-4 for the Pirates.
Crystal River kills by Leach and Johnson and a Leach ace gave the Pirates a 9-5 lead. The Pirates led the majority of the fourth set and as late as 23-22 after an Einspahr kill.
Lecanto was awarded a point after Crystal River took too long to serve after a teammate suffered an injury, to tie the set at 23-all.
Pulham closed out the match with a kill and ace serve to give the Panthers the home victory.
Richardson finished with 12 kills and four aces for Lecanto, Pulham added nine kills and four aces, Furniss had five aces and four kills, Tate added five kills, Neveah Recta had four aces, Weedman had three kills, Kale Stevens added two kills and Norrie had an ace.
"Even though it's a new group, we have a deep group, and everyone plays their roles well. We had some great kills, great serves and great digs," Grey said. "It's a good start for us. With this team, we're going to do nothing but improve as the year moves on."
Leach led Crystal River with five kills and five aces, Hetzel and Einspahr also had five kills each and Einspahr added an ace. Johnson added three kills, Childs had three aces, Cahli Cook had two kills and an ace and Siena Conrad added a kill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.