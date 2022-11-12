DADE CITY — The Lecanto football team didn’t just win the first playoff game in school history Saturday night, the Panthers rolled into the regional semifinals with a dominating 45-14 victory over Pasco in the Class 3A Suburban quarterfinals.
It was also the eighth win of the season, a new school record. The seventh-seeded Panthers (8-3) will play at No. 3 seed Zephyrhills (8-3) next week after taking out the No. 2 seed Pirates (9-2).
“If you would have told me anytime during the season we’d win the first round 45-14, I’d probably say you were nuts,” Lecanto head coach Wyndell “Chop” Alexander said. “But these guys make a believer out of me every single week. I’m just extremely proud. Each week we’ve gotten better and better. Hopefully this isn’t our peak.”
The game was billed as a battle of great running backs and defenses and the Panthers won going away in both categories.
Panther running back Amir Wilson rolled up a school-record 307 yards and three touchdowns on just 18 carries, for a staggering 17 yards per rush average.
Meanwhile, Pasco running back Tayshaun Balmir, who entered the game with 1,835 yards and 22 touchdowns on the season, was limited to just 55 yards on 10 carries and had a crucial fumble at the goal line in the first half.
“They have a great running back, but we also have a great running back. And he proved it tonight. He ran the ball well. We stuck with the hot hand. He was the hot hand,” Alexander said of Wilson.
“I love competition. When I heard it’s a running back versus running back game, it fired me up. It pushed me harder, but I’m always going to give 100%,” Wilson said. “I give it all to my linemen. I can’t do it without them.”
Coach Alexander also gave a ton of credit to the line for opening up huge holes for Wilson all night.
“The offensive line played their tails off tonight. You can’t say 300 yards without saying them,” he said. “Ryan Mattaway, Burke Malmberg, Matthew Turner, Nathan Lightfoot and Anthony Nero.”
This Panther team will now be the one all that come after it will be measured against.
“It means a lot. We’ve all been playing with each for a long time. As the season went on, we progressed as a team, and came out and got the win,” Lecanto senior Darius Gainer said. “I knew we would come out here and play our hearts out and do what we were supposed to do, but I’m a bit surprised with us scoring that much.
“It feels amazing, we just have to keep progressing as the playoffs go on.”
The Panthers took a 3-0 lead late in the first quarter on a Jack Levengood field goal.
Early in the second quarter Wilson scored the first of his trio of touchdowns on a four-yard run for a 10-0 lead.
The Pirates drove inside the Lecanto 5, but Balmir was stripped at the goal line by Gainer and Donovan Foster recovered in the end zone for a touchback.
“Anytime our guys have their backs against the ball in the end zone, I don’t even get worried. Because I know somebody will come up with a big play,” Alexander said. “It’s happened time and time again. That was a huge play and sparked the momentum.”
Gainer was the one to make the big play this time.
“I just stripped it while my teammate was trying to tackle him. Any turnover is a big momentum change for us as a team and just boosts our confidence,” Gainer said.
On the first play after the turnover, Wilson busted off a 51-yard run and on the following play, sprinted 29 yards for a touchdown and 17-0 Panthers lead that they would take into halftime.
After a huge kickoff return to start the second half, Pasco had first and goal at the 10. But Januasi Kalumba intercepted a screen pass and raced 90 yards the other way for a score and 24-0 lead a little over a minute into the second half.
Wilson made it 31-0 on a 52-yard touchdown run and went over 300 yards for the game on a 58-yard run on the first play of the fourth quarter.
JT Tipton tossed touchdown passes to Foster (25 yards) and Gainer 14 yards) in the fourth quarter to close out the scoring and put a running clock in effect.
“I think it’s going to turn some heads and let people know that we’re for real. We used to be the doormat of every district. This is something we can build on,” Alexander said. “This is a big accomplishment, but this isn’t over with. We still have a lot of football to play.”
Wilson said the team executed the game plan and the scoreboard showed it.
“From the beginning I knew we had to come out and out-execute them. They’re a tough team. A lot of people didn’t expect us to do that against this team. But we came out and executed, fought hard, gave effort and the outcome shows it,” he said. “We’re held to a higher standard now. We have to keep driving.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.