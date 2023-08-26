BELLEVIEW — It was a tough start, but a very strong finish to Friday night's season opener for the Lecanto football team.
The Panthers fell behind in the opening seconds of the contest at Belleview and trailed at halftime, but eventually wore down the Rattlers for a 47-26 victory to avenge last year's loss at home.
Belleview's Nick Mills raced 85 yards on the opening kickoff for a touchdown and the Panthers faced a 6-0 deficit just seconds into the season.
Moments later, a big kickoff return by Lecanto's Nathan Vonderhaar set up the offense at the Rattler 12-yard line. After an 11-yard run by quarterback JT Tipton, Caden Moore waltzed in from a yard out to knot the score. Joseph Brunk's extra point gave the Panthers a 7-6 lead just 51 seconds into the game.
"It's a heartbreaker them scoring that easily. But we drove right down and went from there," Tipton said.
First-year Lecanto head coach Jake Coulson said the immediate response was important.
"We talk to our kids all the time about how event plus response equals outcome. We had an event, gave up a big play. We responded right away and proud of them for responding right away," he said.
Another big kickoff return by Belleview's Mills set up the Rattlers inside Lecanto territory and 11 plays later a 4-yard touchdown run put the hosts up again, 12-7.
The Panthers responded with Tipton finishing off the ensuing drive with the first of his five touchdown passes, a 10-yard strike up the middle to Delonzo Washington on fourth and goal. The kick was blocked to keep it a 13-12 Lecanto lead.
Belleview regained the lead early in the second quarter, 20-13.
The Panther offense got the ball back at its own 19 with 2:36 left in the half and used nearly all of that time to put together a crucial nine-place drive, capped off by a Tipton 9-yard strike to Vonderhaar. The two-point conversion failed and the Rattlers took a 20-19 lead into halftime.
"Obviously we struggled first half. Struggled early," Tipton said. "We got into halftime and coach talked to us and we just proved what we can do and that we can change our demeanor that quick and go win a football game."
Much of the trouble in the first half was less-than-stellar tackling.
"A lot of that I can contribute to that we're not very physical during the week in practice. We don't do a whole lot of tackling. I do that for a reason, and it showed tonight in our tackling," Coulson said. "We were there, we're just not wrapping up. We have to stop trying to lower the boom on somebody, wrap up and finish the play."
The Panthers appeared to score on the opening play of the second half when Sam Crespo picked up a fumble on Lecanto's kickoff return and raced 65 yards for a touchdown. But a penalty brought the ball back to the Lecanto 28.
It didn't take long for the offense to move back down field with Tipton hitting a leaping Josh Patrick in the back of the end zone for a 26-yard touchdown pass. The conversion failed to keep it a 25-20 Lecanto lead.
The Rattlers regained the lead minutes later, 26-25, but it would be all Lecanto after that.
A Tipton 8-yard touchdown pass to Tez Joseph gave the Panthers a 33-26 lead late in the third period and early in the fourth quarter the Lecanto defense forced the first punt of the game.
Joseph returned the kick 55 yards for a score, but once again, a special teams penalty wiped out a touchdown.
"We made a lot of mistakes, and we have to fix them. Especially on special teams and too many penalties," Coulson said.
The offense wouldn't be denied, however, as it took just two plays to go 43 yards for another touchdown. Tipton — who was a perfect 6-for-6 passing for 111 yards and three touchdowns in the second half — opened the drive with a 30-yard pass to Caden Moore and finished it with a 13-yard touchdown strike to Washington down the seam once again.
"We watch film and read defenses. They have two high safety and they spread out, especially with guys like Braylen Moore and Tez Joseph, those safeties have to part, and we just walk right into the end zone," Tipton said of the touchdown passes down the middle.
That score made it 40-26 and after a bad snap on a punt gave the Panthers the ball at the Belleview 10, Caden Moore scored three plays later on a 3-yard touchdown run for the final tally of the night.
In the three games the Panthers have played under Coulson — the spring game, fall preseason classic and Friday night's regular season opener — they have scored 40 or more points each time.
"We're explosive on offense and we know we're explosive. To be honest, it's hard for me to spread the dang ball around," Coulson said. "We're charting how many times we've got guys touches. Not because I'm trying to give in to them, we want to make sure we give every kid an opportunity to have an explosive play."
Tipton said, "We are very versatile. We have five, six guys out there and other guys coming in. You give them the ball, they go make a play."
Tipton finished the night 13-for-18 passing for 173 yards and five touchdowns. He also ran four times for 30 yards.
"Our offense is a bunch of run-pass option stuff and TJ is a heck of a commander and he did a great job commanding," Coulson said.
Caden Moore led the rushing attack with eight carries for 72 yards and two touchdowns and also caught three passes for 64 yards. Washington and Colton McNeely each had 53 yards rushing. Washington added 39 receiving yards and two touchdowns, while Patrick, Joseph and Vonderhaar had one TD grab each.
"We came out really flat. We can't do that anymore. Especially against really good teams," Coulson said. "You can't come out and start like that and expect to get yourself back in the ballgame. Just proud of our kids, how they fought through some adversity."
Pirates, Warriors roll
In other action Friday night, Crystal River and Seven Rivers Christian also claimed road victories.
The Pirates did all of their damage on the scoreboard in the first half in a 41-0 rout at Weeki Wachee.
"Proud of our team tonight, really an outstanding performance in all three phases of the game," Crystal River head coach Cliff Lohrey said. "Seized momentum early in the game and were able to get some quality reps for our younger guys that will help us create meaningful depth as the season progresses. When we go to bed Sunday night, this game means nothing. Wake up Monday and start preparing for Belleview."
Landen Ragan ran for two touchdowns, Jesse Paul tossed a touchdown pass to Karl Robinson and also ran for a score and Luke Witty had a rushing touchdown in the shutout win.
Seven Rivers Christian dominated First Academy-Leesburg 41-7 to open Sunshine State Athletic Association competition.
Nate Tidwell had 220 rushing yards and three touchdowns and went 4-for-17 passing for 75 yards in his first varsity start at quarterback. Cameron Poindexter rushed for 64 yards and a score and Hayden Pillsbury added 50 yards on the ground and a touchdown.
On defense, Pillsbury and Dennis Bergstrom each had a sack. Noah Magill had a 70-yard punt return for a touchdown.
"The boys played well. We protected the ball," Warriors head coach Monty Vann said. "They ran to tackle. Starters showed great responsibility."
