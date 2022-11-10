gainer

Lecanto wide receiver Darius Gainer (1) outruns the Citrus defense to the end zone for a 24-yard touchdown catch Oct. 28 in Lecanto. Gainer and the Panthers face Pasco Friday night in Dade City in the Class 3S regional quarterfinals. Lecanto can set a new school record for victories in a season with the first playoff win in program history.

 MATT PFIFFNER / Sports editor

The Lecanto football team was denied in its bid to win the first district championship in school history, but there are plenty of milestones still to hit for the Panthers when the Class 3S playoffs open Friday night in Dade City.

The plan is to play the regional quarterfinal contest Friday, but it could be moved to Monday if needed due to the weather, something Lecanto head coach Wyndell "Chop" Alexander would rather not see happen. The Panthers suffered their worst defeat of the season after the last Hurricane delay, 34-0, at River Ridge.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Sign Up for our fall sports newsletter

Prep Zone

Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.