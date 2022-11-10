Lecanto wide receiver Darius Gainer (1) outruns the Citrus defense to the end zone for a 24-yard touchdown catch Oct. 28 in Lecanto. Gainer and the Panthers face Pasco Friday night in Dade City in the Class 3S regional quarterfinals. Lecanto can set a new school record for victories in a season with the first playoff win in program history.
The Lecanto football team was denied in its bid to win the first district championship in school history, but there are plenty of milestones still to hit for the Panthers when the Class 3S playoffs open Friday night in Dade City.
The plan is to play the regional quarterfinal contest Friday, but it could be moved to Monday if needed due to the weather, something Lecanto head coach Wyndell "Chop" Alexander would rather not see happen. The Panthers suffered their worst defeat of the season after the last Hurricane delay, 34-0, at River Ridge.
"I learned from last time. We had to play on Monday and that's why I don't want to play on Monday," he said. "We would have the whole weekend not doing anything. Our kids are used to playing on Friday."
The seventh-seeded Panthers (7-3) can set a single-season record for wins and also pick up the first playoff victory in school history if they can get past the No. 2 seeded Pirates (9-1).
The two teams also met in a 2020 playoff play-in game at Pasco, with the Panthers dropping a tough 9-8 decision. Lecanto got a measure of revenge last season, with a 37-12 victory in the regular season.
"It helps a little bit. We've played them both years since I've been head coach," Alexander said. "But they have a brand new head coach and their record is completely different. It's a whole different attitude and vibe over there. It's going to be interesting. It's a short week for both of us."
With Hurricane Nicole canceling events for a couple of days, neither team will have practiced the two days before the game.
The winner advances to the Region 3S-2 semifinals against either No. 3 seed Zephyrhills or No. 6 Gulf.
Lecanto finished third in its district based on the tiebreaker system, but still reached the playoffs for just the third time in school history and first time since 2015.
Friday night could be a historic one for the program.
"It would mean that it's something we worked hard for and accomplished. We think it can be done," Alexander said. "We're going to fight to achieve this goal, so next year we can have this to build on."
Lecanto and Pasco played four common opponents this season and both teams went 4-0 against those programs — Crystal River, Fivay, Hernando and Wesley Chapel.
The Panthers and Pirates both lean on the run game on offense and play outstanding defense.
Pasco's Tayshaun Balmir is one of the top running backs in the state and finished the regular season with 1,835 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns. That is the fifth-most yards in the state for a running back in the playoffs.
"He's fully charged. That's their workhorse and the highlight of their team. I've watched them a lot. They want to spread the defense out and give him multiple lanes," Alexander said. "We're going to keep it simple this week. Just try to get all 11 hats to the ball.
"I challenged our kids. I said this is probably one of the best running backs in the state of Florida, but if we stop him, what does that say about our defense?"
His counterpart for Lecanto, Amir Wilson, had 1,130 rushing yards and 11 scores going into last week's regular-season finale against Springstead.
"They've got a good running back, but we've got a good running backs, too," Alexander said.
Enrique Matos has passed for 535 yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions for the Pirates, while Lecanto's JT Tipton had 430 passing yards and seven touchdowns and Dalton Curry added 215 yards and a touchdown through nine games.
The Panthers appear to have the best wide receiver on the field in Darius Gainer, who had 457 yards and six touchdowns through nine games. That should help take pressure off the Lecanto running game.
Both defenses have been stingy this fall. Lecanto is holding teams to 10.2 points per game, while the Pirates are giving up 12.1 points per game. The Panthers have three shutouts this season, while Pasco has four, including three in a row.
Travis LaBelle has a team-high 82 tackles for Lecanto, including 10 for a loss, while Michael Bryant has also recorded 10 stops behind the line of scrimmage. Bryant, Caden Moore and Janausi Kalumba each have five of the team's 32 sacks. Gainer has five interceptions, including one he returned for a score against Gulf for the game-winner. The Panthers have forced 17 turnovers for the season.
Anthony Pratt is the anchor of the Pasco defense with 82 tackles, including 25.5 for a loss and 15 sacks. The Pirates have forced 31 turnovers, with 16 interceptions and 15 fumble recoveries.
"It's going to be a battle of the running backs and battle of the defenses," Alexander said.
