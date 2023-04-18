LECANTO — The St. Augustine girls tennis team made the long trip to Lecanto on Tuesday for a Region 3A-2 quarterfinal match.
The Panthers were good hosts, as they ended the meet as quick as possible to give the Yellow Jackets an early start on their ride home.
Lecanto (13-0) advanced to Thursday’s regional final either at home against Gainesville or at Ponte Vedra with a 4-0 triumph Tuesday.
“We’re anxiously waiting to see who we face and whether we stay home or have to travel,” Lecanto head coach Angela Rausch said. “They worked hard. They’ve really come together as a team, which has helped them support each other and get this win.”
The two Panther doubles teams put the first points on the board.
The No. 2 doubles team of Jahnavi Kompella and Neveah Recta won 6-3, 6-1 to give Lecanto a 1-0 lead.
Not long after that, the No. 1 doubles team of Mirabelle Tahiri and Nandini Karanam finished off a 6-1, 6-3 win for a 2-0 Lecanto lead.
While those matches were going on, No. 5 singles player Shreya Lachireddy was involved in a marathon three-set battle against Maddie Splane. The Yellow Jacket won the first set, 6-4, but Lachireddy responded with a 6-4 win in the second set to force a third-set 10-point tiebreaker.
The two were tied 3-3 when Lachireddy won three points in a row to take control. She went on to a 10-5 tiebreaker win to take the match and give the Panthers a commanding 3-0 lead.
“It’s just important to keep calm during tiebreakers like that so you don’t mess up early and get behind,” Lachireddy said. “It feels good, because we’ve all worked really hard to get where we’re at.”
After dropping the first set, the Panther said she figured out what was working and what wasn’t.
“I always try to see what their strategy is and sometimes it takes longer to figure it out. I just use it against them,” she said. “I found out to hit shots away from her cross-court and that worked really well.”
Coach Rausch said it was a typical Lachireddy match.
“That was very exciting. We laughed because she likes to stay on the court. That’s what we told her,” she said.
The only question after that was who would clinch the met with the fourth point.
In No. 4 singles, Recta defeated Abbie Nickle 6-0, 6-2 to earn that meet-clinching point.
The No. 1 singles match finished just moments later, with Tahiri winning 6-1, 6-1, but the team scored remains 4-0.
Kompella won the first set in No. 3 singles, 6-4, and Karanam was tied 4-4 in No. 2 singles when those matches were called off the courts.
Tahiri has already qualified for the state meet in singles and doubles with Karanam, but now the goal for the team is to win Thursday so everyone can go next week.
“Going to state as a team has been our goal,” Rausch said. “We already have two girls going and now the rest of the team wants to have that hotel room stay. I told them they have to win Thursday to get that hotel room stay.”
