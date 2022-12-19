LECANTO — Mallory Mushlit scored seven goals and the Lecanto girls soccer team got an early start on the holiday break with an 8-0 victory at home over Citrus.
The game was called with 23:30 remaining in the second half after Mushlit found the back of the net for the seventh time to end the match on the 8-goal mercy rule.
The Panthers head into the break on the four-match win streak and with an 11-2 record, while the Hurricanes dropped to 5-8-1 with the Gulf Coast 8 Conference and county loss.
Mushlit scored her first goal just three minutes into the match on a nice feed from Gabrielle Sanchez to lead her through the Hurricanes’ last line of defense for an easy shot.
A few minutes later a Panther corner kick landed at the feet of Mushlit and her shot up top was just out of reach of the Citrus goalkeeper for a 2-0 lead.
Another corner kick by Kylie Rowthorn mere seconds later was deflected back to Rowthorn, who put the ball back into the box where it was headed into the bottom corner by Randi Bartram for a goal and 3-0 lead.
“We do like to put teams on their heels early. We put some balls in the back of the net,” Lecanto coach Steve Connor said of the quick start.
Mushlit scored three more goals on great feeds from teammates to close out the half with the Panthers leading 6-0.
“We worked really well on that tonight. We practice that a lot. Just getting through balls are hard and you have to work your way through and just make it happen,” Mushlit said. “It feels good. You just have to work hard and connect with them. We just try our best and take our chances.”
Connor said teams have been throwing different defenses at Lecanto to try and slow Mushlit down, so the Panthers have been working hard to find ways to free her up.
“She found herself getting in behind. She worked hard figuring that out. We’ve been playing a lot of teams lately that are just packing it back and making it more difficult,” he said. “We’ve been working on how to find her. We did get in behind players tonight and that was good to see.”
Citrus head coach Cassie Bolling said her team got down early and it took a while for there to be any kind of spark.
“We know they’re very talented. So we kind of know coming in it’s always going to be challenging,” she said. “I don’t think mine really came out to play. About the (first half) water break is when they kind of woke up and decided they wanted to do a little more with it.
“We do have a lot out right now. A lot of injuries, some out on vacation or just not here. That makes it hard too. A lot of people playing in positions they don’t normally play in. We are asking a lot of them in a big game. I think they did what they could and they tried to play the positions to the best of their ability. Lecanto is just a very talented team.”
The Hurricanes did keep the Panthers off the scoreboard the first 17 minutes of the second half, but Mushlit scored two goals just seconds apart to end the match.
The Panther senior now has 39 goals on the season in 13 games, for a three goals per match average.
Sanchez finished the night with three assists, Kyra McClanahan added two and Rowthron and Peyton Dison had one apiece. Ryann Stephens earned the shutout in net but was rarely challenged by the Citrus attack.
Mushlit said the Panthers are just going to continue to build on their strong start to the season.
“I think we’re doing really well. We’re definitely going to be working hard over break and when we come back we’re going to come back stronger,” Mushlit said.
For the Hurricanes, it’s a process of continuing to improve before district play.
“We’ve been working on certain stuff all year long and starting to see little improvements throughout the games. Just build on that and work on getting better individually,” Bolling said.
