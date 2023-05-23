The Lecanto football team often leaned on its dominant defense last season on its way to a school-record eight victories and the first playoff win in program history.
If the spring game last Friday is any indication, opponents will have to worry just as much or more about the Panthers' offense next fall with new head coach Jake Coulson's spread system.
Many key starters from the defense will be gone to graduation, but there is an abundance of talent on the offensive side of the ball.
In a 46-30 win May 19 at home over Nature Coast Tech in the spring game, there were several offensive stars.
Freshman quarterback JT Tipton went 23-for-34 passing for 234 yards and four touchdowns and also ran for a 27-yard touchdown.
"JT is a freshman but he doesn't play like a freshman. He plays like a junior or senior. His vision and the command that he has of the offense, he's just very poised out there," Coulson said. "That probably has to do with him being such a good basketball player and a guard in basketball. It's like nothing fazes him out there."
Sophomore Caden Moore ran for 102 yards on 19 carries and freshman Braylen Moore had 10 catches for 90 yards and a score.'
"Caden's a load at running back but I think he's even more special on defense. He's all over the field and very physical. He's definitely going to go play football at the next level somewhere," Coulson said. "And his brother, a freshman, didn't play in the fall. Had 10 receptions for 75 yards and one touchdown. He's special too. He doesn't even know how special he is. He hasn't played football that much. Once he figures it out the sky is the limit for him."
Coulson also said Tez Joseph, who plays cornerback, wide receiver and returns kicks, also stood out during the spring as someone who is all over the field.
The offense also welcomes back some strong linemen, anchored by center Ryan Mattaway and left guard Burke Malmberg, who was honorable mention all-state last season and was also recently named a 2022 Florida Academic All-American by High School Football America for his work in the classroom.
"The offensive line starts with our center and left guard, Ryan Mattaway and Burke Malmberg. That's two pretty good offensive linemen," Coulson said. "Not only are they big and physical but they're smart and control the line of scrimmage. We're definitely blessed right there."
Coulson, who brings the spread offense he ran the past four years at Bloomingdale in Valrico, said having the spring to install his system has been huge.
"I definitely think it's very beneficial. We didn't get our entire system installed, but I would say we got the main core pieces offensively, defensively and special teams," he said.
As for running the spread, Coulson said, "You definitely have to come in and check out your personnel and see if you can do it. But there's plenty of skill and this offensive line is really good. If you can give your quarterback time to throw the ball it's a no-brainer on what we're going to do."
Coulson said he is very impressed with the work the Panther players are willing to put in.
"These kids don't gripe. They want to play and be on the field. They may gripe more when you try to take them off the field to give them a break," he said. "That's one of the things I really noticed about our guys Friday night. I felt like we were in way better shape and our conditioning was better than Nature Coast.
"I feel really good about this spring and the kids coming together, buying into the system and just going out there and competing. It was really cool to watch them on Friday night go out there when the lights turned on, they took it up a notch. I was very proud of them."
Coulson said the offseason focus is adding strength and speed throughout the roster, but also giving the players a chance to be kids.
"I think it's just building more of that team bond and brotherhood. Trying to get bigger, faster and stronger. Our strong guys are strong, but then we go from really strong to where we need to get into the weight room," he said. "We're going to have strength and conditioning four days a week and hopefully our guys are up here and they're going. But we want our guys to be kids too. Go do your thing, but if you go on summer vacation, just make sure you're doing something."
Lecanto 2023 Football Schedule
Aug. 18 - vs. South Lake (preseason)
Aug. 25 - at Belleview
Sept. 1 - at Tavares
Sept. 8 - bye
Sept. 15 - at Fivay
Sept. 22 - vs. Hernando
Sept. 29 - vs. River Ridge
Oct. 6 - vs. Crystal River
Oct. 13 - at Gulf
Oct. 20 - at Wekiva
Oct. 27 - at Citrus
Nov. 3 - vs. Springstead
