Jaela Richardson serves during a district quarterfinal match last week against Gulf at Fivay High School in Hudson. The Panthers traveled to Merritt Island on Wednesday to play a Class 5A regional quarterfinal contest against the Mustangs. The season came to an end for Lecanto with a loss in four sets.
No. 7 seed Lecanto pushed host and No. 2 seed Merritt Island to a fourth set Wednesday in a Region 5A-2 quarterfinal volleyball match, but the season came to an end for the Panthers with an 18-25, 12-25, 25-23, 15-25 loss.
“I think as far as the season, we did well. I truly feel this is a match we could have won. It was a well-fought match. It wasn’t like they blew us away,” Lecanto head coach Wanda Grey said. “We had a tough time adjusting to the tip and that made a big difference, especially in the fourth set. We could have won, that’s the most difficult thing. But the girls had a good winning season. Going to be tough losing seven seniors, but already looking forward to next season.”
After dropping the first two sets, the Panthers (17-9) rallied in the third for the victory. On match point, Kayla Negron had a huge dig to keep the point alive, which was eventually won by Lecanto to grab the set.
But the Mustangs (16-7) jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the fourth set and led by 10 points several times throughout the set and won by that margin.
Mallori Grey finished with 12 kills, 9 digs, 3 aces and a block, Mackenzi Grey added 19 assists, 18 digs, 2 kills and an ace, Jaela Richardson had 4 digs, 2 kills, an assist and an ace, Negron chipped in 16 digs, an ace and an assist, Devin Pulham added 4 kills, 2 digs, a block and an ace, Maddie Weedman had 3 kills, a dig and a block and Kylie Rowthorn added 3 digs and a block.
At the recent Florida Athletic Coaches Association meeting, Mallori Grey was selected as the Class 5A District 8 player of the year and Wanda Grey was named coach of the year.
Mallori and Mackenzi Grey were both selected to play in the FACA All-Star Game held Nov. 13 at Southeastern University in Lakeland.
