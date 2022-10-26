lecanto vb

Jaela Richardson serves during a district quarterfinal match last week against Gulf at Fivay High School in Hudson. The Panthers traveled to Merritt Island on Wednesday to play a Class 5A regional quarterfinal contest against the Mustangs. The season came to an end for Lecanto with a loss in four sets.

 MATT PFIFFNER / Sports editor

No. 7 seed Lecanto pushed host and No. 2 seed Merritt Island to a fourth set Wednesday in a Region 5A-2 quarterfinal volleyball match, but the season came to an end for the Panthers with an 18-25, 12-25, 25-23, 15-25 loss.

“I think as far as the season, we did well. I truly feel this is a match we could have won. It was a well-fought match. It wasn’t like they blew us away,” Lecanto head coach Wanda Grey said. “We had a tough time adjusting to the tip and that made a big difference, especially in the fourth set. We could have won, that’s the most difficult thing. But the girls had a good winning season. Going to be tough losing seven seniors, but already looking forward to next season.”

