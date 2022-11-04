The Lecanto football team dropped its final game of the regular season Friday night at Springstead, 14-0, in a battle between two outstanding defensive squads.
The Eagles finished the regular season 9-1, while the Panthers fell to 7-3.
“They prepared very well. We also prepared well, we just couldn’t capitalize like we wanted to offensively. We struggled to pass the ball,” Lecanto head coach Wyndell “Chop” Alexander said. “But on defense, we were able to cause a couple turnovers, but too little too late.”
Both teams expect to see their names in the playoff brackets this weekend after the final rankings come out Sunday morning. Each program tied with two other teams for the title in their respective districts. Heading into Friday night, Lecanto was ranked ahead of the other two teams in its district and Springstead was ranked second in its league.
A close loss to a great Springstead team shouldn’t hurt the Panthers too much, but Gulf wasn’t too far behind Lecanto in the last rankings and crushed a 1-8 Anclote team on Friday night.
Even if the Panthers do get passed up, the hope is still there for an at-large playoff berth.
“I think we’ll still make the playoffs,” Alexander said. “I’m hoping because we played a better team, they will consider our score and inch (Gulf) out in the rankings.
“I’m still proud of these kids. They worked hard all year.”
Sports editor
