The Lecanto girls 400 freestyle relay team set a new school record Saturday at The Long Center in Clearwater. Pictured from left, Julia Jones, Lia Richards, Becky Mathew and Laura Sanz Gobernado. The foursome finished second in the Baron All County Championships with a time of 3:52.87, which is also believed to be a county record.
It was an amazing day in the pool Saturday for the Lecanto swim teams at the Baron All County Championships held at The Long Center in Clearwater.
The Panthers were the only school to place in the top 3 in both the boys and girls meets, with the girls taking runner-up honors to Eastlake and the boys placing third behind Saint Petersburg Catholic and Admiral Farragut Academy.
Out of 17 Lecanto swimmers that competed in the morning preliminaries, 16 of them qualified for the finals in their events. In total, the Panthers had 31 individual events and six relays in the finals.
Lecanto had one champion at the very competitive meet, with Josh Ambrose earning gold in the 100 freestyle with a time of 49.67 seconds, just missing the school record of 49.46.
The Panthers did see one school record fall on the day, as the girls 400 freestyle relay team of Julia Jones, Lia Richards, Becky Mathew and Laura Sanz Gobernado finished second with a blazing time of 3:52.87. That broke the school and what coach David Ambrose believes is also the county record, set in 2016, by just under four seconds.
Sanz Gobernado also took runner-up honors in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:03.37 and the 500 freestyle in 5:29.61. Both were new personal-record times.
Also earning a second-place finish was the boys 400 freestyle relay team of Josh Ambrose, Brandon Thornton, Nick Schenk and Mateo Valach in 3:28.75.
Third-place finishes were turned in by Mathew with a time of 58.59 in the girls 100 freestyle, Richards with a time of 5:36.63 in the 500 freestyle, Josh Ambrose with a time of 57.24 in the 100 backstroke and the girls 200 freestyle relay team of Sanz Gobernado, Eden Ambrose, Jones and Richards in 1:48.28.
Other top-five finishers for the Panthers were Eden Ambrose, fifth in the 200 individual medley in 2:38.65 and fifth in the 100 backstroke in 1:07.58; Jones, fourth in the 500 freestyle in 5:40.42 and fifth in the 200 freestyle in 2:08.82; Richards, fourth in the 100 butterfly in 1:05.14; Schenk, fifth in the 200 IM in 2:17.06; Thornton, fourth in the 100 butterfly in 58.67 and fifth in the 50 freestyle in 23.86; Valach, fourth in the 500 freestyle in 5:11.55 and fourth in the 100 breaststroke in 1:02.98; and the boys 200 freestyle relay team of Josh Ambrose, Thornton, Will Graff and Valach, fourth in 1:35.59.
