The Lecanto football team didn't win the first district title in school history like it wanted to, but the Panthers are still headed to the Suburban Class 3A playoffs.
The Panthers finished third in the final power rankings out of the three teams that tied for the District 3S-6 lead, but all three teams — champion River Ridge, Gulf and Lecanto — heard their names called when the brackets were announced Sunday morning on YouTube by the FHSAA.
"I'm very disappointed we didn't get district champion or even runner-up, but glad we got into the playoffs and have at least another week of playing football," Lecanto head coach Wyndell "Chop" Alexander said. "And hopefully we can win at least eight games this season."
An eighth victory would be a new school record, breaking a tie with the 2015 squad.
3S Region 2 No. 7 seed Lecanto (7-3) will travel to Dade City at 7 p.m. on Friday night to face No. 2 seed Pasco (9-1).
The two teams also met in a 2020 playoff play-in game, with the Pirates edging the Panthers 9-8. Every team in the state made the postseason that season due to COVID-19, but you had to win in the first round to make the official playoffs.
This is the fourth postseason appearance in school history for the Panthers, who also made it in 1999 in Class 3A and 2015 in Class 5A. Lecanto is still searching for its first playoff victory in program history.
The Panthers were the highest-ranked team in the district going into Friday night's final games of the regular season, but a 14-0 loss at 9-1 Springstead did more damage in the rankings than expected. Lecanto has a final ranking of 31st in 3S with a score of 1.657, River Ridge was ranked 26th at 2.840 after a 35-25 victory over a solid 7-3 Cypress Creek team and Gulf was ranked 29th at 2.087 after pummeling a 1-9 Anclote squad 52-0.
All three teams will hit the road for the opening playoff round. No. 5 seed River Ridge (6-4) travels to No. 4 seed Vanguard (7-3), while No. 6 seed Gulf (7-3) heads to No. 3 seed Zephyrhills (7-3), the lone team to beat Pasco this season.
Crystal River faced Pasco this season, dropping a 14-0 decision on the road a few weeks ago.
