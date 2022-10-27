All six swimming teams from Citrus County had their share of success Thursday at the District 2A-7 Championships at the Florida Aquatics Swimming & Training Center in Ocala, but at the end of the day, the teams from Lecanto finished on top of their respective team standings over the other seven schools.
The Panther girls ended the day with 451 points, well ahead of runner-up Nature Coast (398) and third-place finisher Crystal River (313). Citrus took fourth with 204 points.
In the boys meet, the Panthers won with 405 points, followed by Crystal River (351), Nature Coast (249) and Citrus (211).
In all, individuals or relays from Citrus County claimed 31 of the 48 automatic regional bids, as the top two place finishers in each event advance. Several others from the county are sure to snatch up at-large bids as well, which will be announced by this weekend.
Quartet of golds for Burkholder
Helping lead Lecanto to the girls’ team title was Grace Burkholder, who won gold in the 100 freestyle in 55.40, the 100 breaststroke in 1:11.50 and anchored the winning 400 freestyle relay (4:09.94), and had the second leg in the winning 200 medley relay (2:02.05) to kick off the day.
“All my individual races went pretty well. I was a little disappointed (in the times), but I’m so appreciative I get to go to regionals and really show what I can do there,” she said. “I can work hard this week and hopefully do what I want to do at regionals”
As for helping the team win the district title, Burkholder was all smiles.
“I’m so proud of all of my teammates. We couldn’t have done it without every single person on the team, because everyone got us points. I’m really proud of our effort,” she said.
Also part of the winning 200 medley relay were Allie Riopel, Lia Richards and Blakely Messer. Joining Burkholder on the winning 400 free relay were Richards, Riopel and Lorelei Mohammadbhoy.
Richards also finished second in the 200 freestyle, Riopel was second in the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke and Arianna Bugner was second to Burkholder in the 100 breaststroke.
Joining Burkholder as double individual winners from the county were Baylie Wells of Citrus and Crystal River’s Morgan Gibson.
Wells struck gold in the 100 butterfly in 1:08.16 and the 100 backstroke in 1:07.11.
“I dropped a lot of time off today,” Wells said. “My fly I cut around four seconds and backstroke around three. So pretty good.
“I’m going to work hard for next weekend and see if I can get them lower. Just making it (to regionals) is an accomplishment, so anything will be good. Backstroke I’m hoping to do 1:05. I’m at a 1:07 now.”
Other Citrus swimmers who earned automatic regional berths were Lindsey Lloyd, second in the 200 individual medley and the runner-up 200 medley relay foursome of Baylie Goodwin, Lloyd, Wells and Reese Zacke.
CR’s Gibson cruised to victory in the 200 individual medley in 2:20.90 and came back later to win the 500 freestyle in 5:28.04, 14 seconds faster than her top time of the year. She won the race by 15 seconds over Ellagrace Galioto of Nature Coast, who came in with a faster time than Gibson by seven seconds.
“I’ve been working really hard every week. I’ve been in the weight room lifting as much as I can. Right around the 150, 200 mark, she started getting shoulder-to-shoulder with me. I didn’t want her to get in front of me again, so I really pushed forward,” Gibson said.
In the 200 IM, Gibson said she feels she does well in all four strokes, but leans on some more than others.
“I feel pretty proficient in all of them. But I do struggle with the tempo in the backstroke,” she said. “I really depend on the beginning, because a lot of people aren’t really strong in the fly. Then I just try to keep up with the back and breast and then I haul it in the free.”
Gibson was also on the runner-up 200 freestyle relay team with Tori Shannon, Madison Rose and Molly Maguire.
Valach finishes first four times
Like Burkholder on the Lecanto girls’ team, Mateo Valach won four gold medals for the Panthers in the boys’ competition.
The sophomore won the 200 IM in 2:11.17 by two seconds over Garrett Hickman of Crystal River and easily won the 100 breaststroke by nearly 10 seconds.
“It was definitely very interesting,” Valach said of the 200 IM race. “It was a very good race. He put up his best and I also put up my best. We both PR’d, which is good.”
Valach also helped the 200 medley relay win the first race of the day in 1:51.36. He was joined on that by Nicholas Colitz, Josh Ambrose and Logan Barbieri.
But the most impressive race of the day for Valach may have been as the third leg of the 400 freestyle relay team to close out the meet.
Trailing Crystal River by a good margin when he jumped in the pool, Valach chased down the Pirate swimmer and gave Ambrose a chance to close out the win, which he did in a time of 3:40.89, just a half-second ahead of the Pirates.
“I was just thinking I have to go, go go. I have to do my best to catch him and that’s what I did,” Valach said. “It means a lot to me. I just love to see when my teammates are happy and I can help them achieve their goals. I think we’re going to crush it at regionals.”
Other Panthers earning top-two finishes at districts were Ambrose, second in the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke, and Barbieri, second to Valach in the 100 breaststroke
Drew Jenkins of Citrus is no stranger to the state finals and will take another shot at qualifying for them next week at regionals after winning the 100 freestyle in 49.40 and 100 backstroke in 56.77 on Thursday.
“They felt really good. I felt solid,” Jenkins said. “I dropped my time in each race, which was the goal.”
In the 100 free Jenkins edged Crystal River speedster Dean Carey by two seconds. In the 100 back, Jenkins trailed Ambrose at the halfway point, but pulled ahead just enough to win by less than half a second.
“I could see him in my peripheral vision, so I knew I had to kick it into gear,” he said of Ambrose. “I just had to really focus on getting my kick as hard as I could get it.”
No other Hurricanes got automatic bids, so others will hope for at-large berths.
One of the more excited swimmers during the meet was Landon Vincent of Crystal River. He set personal-best times by a wide margin in winning both the 200 freestyle in 1:59.8 and the 500 freestyle in 5:46.39.
“I was very happy with the 200. I put all my years of hard work into it and give it all I’ve got. That’s what it comes down to,” he said.
In the 500 free, Vincent defeated Jacob Piankowski of Zephyrhills – who came into the meet with a time 26 seconds faster than Vincent’s – by four seconds
“I was expecting to be neck-and-neck with him. When someone is in front of me, I see it as encouragement and it helped me kick into a fourth gear,” Vincent said. “I saw his time and I was impressed. But I said I’m going to beat it.”
Even though he won a pair of individual golds, Vincent may have been most satisfied with the performance of the 200 freestyle relay team, which won in 1:36.75. He was joined on that team by Tyler Penn, Hickman and Carey.
“I’m very excited for regionals, especially for our 200 free relay, because today we had a qualifying state time,” Vincent said. “I’m hoping when we get to regionals, we’ll take it to state. I’m proud of my team.”
Carey also won the 50 freestyle in 23:17 and the 400 freestyle relay team of Hickman, Vincent, Justin Rieck and Carey took second.
A day earlier, the district diving competition was held at Bicentennial Park in Crystal River.
The host Pirates had the lone divers from the county, Madison Rose for the girls and Scott Knight for the boys.
Knight finished with a winning score of 289, earning 20 points for the team and advancing him to the Region 2A-3 meet Nov. 2 at the Academy of the Holy Names Athletic Complex in Tampa. Rose also won and earned 20 team points but did not meet the minimum score to advance.
