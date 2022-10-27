All six swimming teams from Citrus County had their share of success Thursday at the District 2A-7 Championships at the Florida Aquatics Swimming & Training Center in Ocala, but at the end of the day, the teams from Lecanto finished on top of their respective team standings over the other seven schools.

The Panther girls ended the day with 451 points, well ahead of runner-up Nature Coast (398) and third-place finisher Crystal River (313). Citrus took fourth with 204 points.

