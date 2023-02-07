LECANTO — If there is such a thing as a blowout two-goal victory in soccer, Tuesday night in Lecanto was it.
The Panther girls controlled the action all night and other than one miscue late in the first half, were never really threatened in a 3-1 Region 5A-1 quarterfinal triumph over Columbia (Lake City).
“It feels really great. Just to know we get to move on and still have a chance for things to go the way we want this year,” senior Mallory Mushlit said. “It means a lot just to keep playing with these girls. I hope we can go very far since it’s our last year.”
No. 4 seed Lecanto improved to 16-4 and will advance to Friday’s semifinals in Tallahassee at No. 1 seed Lincoln (13-2-2), which defeated Menendez 8-0 Tuesday night and also defeated Columbia 8-0 in their district title match last week. The season ended for the Tigers at 14-6.
If this was the final home game for Mushlit and the other seniors, what a way to go out. Mushlit scored all three goals for the Panthers to give her 53 on the season and fellow senior Mya Connor assisted on the final two goals, to increase her team lead in that category to 19.
“Mallory did her job tonight. She helped us out by putting three goals in,” head coach Steve Connor said. “The last game (a 2-0 district final loss to Vanguard) we didn’t have any goal scorers and tonight Mallory stepped up and did her job.”
Despite controlling the action much of the first 30 minutes, it took until 7:25 was remaining in the opening half for the Panthers to finally get on the board. Freshman Peyton Dison did a great job keeping possession on the sideline and fed the ball to Mushlit at the top of the box, where the Panther hit it into the bottom left corner for a 1-0 lead.
The celebration wouldn’t last long, however, as the only real scoring chance for the Tigers happened with one minute left, when Skyler Ziegaus struck a long shot just over the outstretched arms of goalkeeper Ryann Stephens to knot the score.
“I was frustrated when they scored their goal at the end of the first half. We held the ball a little too long,” coach Connor said. “I wasn’t nervous in the second half, because we cleaned up what we needed to fix defensively and it wasn’t much. It was five seconds of the game that hurt us.”
It was much the same in the second half, with the Panthers controlling the action. With 18 minutes left in the match, Mya Connor passed an outstanding ball to Mushlit, who got behind the Columbia defense and struck the ball into the bottom right corner for a 2-1 lead.
With eight minutes left in the game the Panthers had a player blue carded, which left Lecanto down a player the rest of the game.
Even that couldn’t help the Tigers, as Lecanto continued to own possession and Mya Connor found Mushlit on a counter attack with seven minutes left and Mushlit had her third goal of the game to put the match away.
“Playing down a player is a little nerve-racking, but you just have to keep playing hard and play your best and take every chance you get,” Mushlit said.
Coach Connor said he wasn’t really worried when the game was still tied midway through the second half because of how dominant his team had been up to that point.
“I thought in the first half we controlled it most of the half. There were a few minutes they controlled the ball in our defensive third of the field,” he said. “The second half, the ball crossed the line but no one in white had the ball. It was relentless pressure by us in the second half.”
Dison and fellow freshman Gabriella Malmberg played a key roll in Lecanto’s constant pressure, beating the Tiger defenders consistently down the sidelines.
“Peyton and Gabbi did a great job and out a lot of pressure on. Those two freshmen had a good game for us and were responsible for keeping the pressure down on our end,” coach Connor said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.