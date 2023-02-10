LEESBURG — It took one of the best programs in the state on their own court to hand the Lecanto boys basketball team its first defeat of the calendar year.
Leesburg High, owners of several state championships, made a few more plays in the final minutes to edged the Panthers for the District 5A-5 title, 53-45.
The Yellow Jackets (12-12) automatically advance to the regional playoffs, while the Panthers (22-4) expect to join them in the Region 5A-2 bracket despite the loss. Lecanto was ranked high enough before districts to earn an at-large regional bid and a loss to Leesburg should not knock them out of contention.
“I would hope so. I hope we did enough to go on but you never know. But I’m expecting to move on,” Lecanto head coach Frank Vilardi said. “Very proud of the kids. They played hard all night. A couple more shots go down and maybe the results are different. But no moral victories. We came here to win and fell a little short, but that’s okay.”
The Panthers had won 12 in a row coming into the game and had not lost since late December.
“We feel like we can go toe-to-toe with anybody. Our guys have played in big games before. They’re not shrinking because of the moment. We’re used to being in big games,” Vilardi said. “We’re just going to have to go on the road and maybe we can go on the road and upset somebody.”
The Panthers nearly claimed a road upset Friday night.
JT Tipton and Braylen Moore hit early 3-pointers to help the Panthers jump out to an 8-2 lead. Both teams struggled to score in the first half and Lecanto took a 21-20 lead into the halftime break.
The Yellow Jackets built a seven point lead late in the third quarter, but a pair of Jaymison Conrad free throws and a Donovan Foster 3-pointer cut the Leesburg lead to 30-28 by the end of the third quarter.
Leesburg pounded the ball inside much of the fourth quarter, using its size advantage. That early work under the basket built a 37-31 lead.
But the Panthers used the 3-point line to stay close. Moore hit one with five minutes left in the game and then Josh Patrick hit back-to-back 3s followed by a driving layup from Darius Gainer to cut the lead to 44-43.
“I think we gave 100 percent effort. We’re a little bit smaller than they are. We came out and rebounded good, boxed out the best we could,” Gainer said. “We have a lot of character. We don’t give up no matter the score. We’ll always go until the final buzzer.”
The Yellow Jackets would make seven trips to the free throw line over the final 1:58 of the game and make just enough to hold off the Panthers.
“We battled back and closed it to two a couple times and had our chances. It just didn’t fall our way,” Vilardi said. “We battled tonight and played good defensively. Normally if we’re holding a team in the 40s or low 50s we have a good chance, but tonight just didn’t go our way.”
Gainer said despite the loss positives can be taken away from this game heading into a likely road game against another highly ranked 5A sqaud in the regional opener.
“I think it gives us a lot of confidence. Some of these guys probably think we’re not as good as we are because we’re not as big. But it doesn’t matter. You just have to play 100%,” the senior Panther said.
Tipton led a balanced scoring attack with 11 points. Conrad and Patrick had 8 points each, Moore had 7, Gainer 6, Foster 3 and Dominic Slaby 2.
Camerin James of Leesburg had a game-high 17 points and Derek McCray added 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.