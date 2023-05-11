AUBURNDALE — After a promising start, things quickly got away from the Lecanto softball team in a Region 5A-2 quarterfinal game Thursday at Auburndale High School.
The Panthers led the Bloodhounds 1-0 after sending seven batters to the plate in the first inning, but Auburndale scored at least one run in every inning on its way to an 11-1 five-inning triumph.
Lecanto finished the season 10-10, while the Bloodhounds (20-8) advance to the regional semifinals next week against Osceola.
"They were beatable. I'm disappointed that we didn't show up like we normally would," Lecanto first-year head coach Taylor Upchurch said. "But (Auburndale) did a good job."
Upchurch said the young Panther club, with just one senior, wasn't quite prepared to take on the Class 5A fourth-ranked Bloodhounds, which fell one win short of the Final Four a season ago.
"I think it was a mental game tonight and we weren't mentally prepared or mentally in the game," Upchurch said. "If we showed up mentally prepared I think it would have been a different game."
Emma Christensen led off the game with a single past the Auburndale shortstop. Hannah Mimnagh reached on an infield single and Kayla Bilbey was hit by a pitch to load the bases with one out. Melissa Plante worked a two-out walk to bring Christensen home with the first run of the game.
Lecanto would not have another baserunner the rest of the game, as Kass Pontbriant allowed one run on two hits and struck out six in four innings of work for the win.
The Bloodhounds took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the first and added another run in the second and third innings. Auburndale broke the game wide open with six runs in the fourth and scored with one out in the fifth to end the game by the mercy rule.
Upchurch said she was happy with what was accomplished in her first year coaching her alma mater.
"Massive improvement from last year to this year. You can see the improvement, just in wins and losses, at-bats. I'm proud of what we accomplished," she said. "As a first-year coach it was a lot of learning experiences. So I'm excited to get back out here, keep progressing the program and make a solid foundation."
Everyone but Bilbey, the lone senior, will return next season.
"We're a young team. But I will miss Bilbey a lot. She's a leader and we're all going to miss her out there," Upchurch said.
Bilbey pitched the first two innings, while Abigail Males worked the final 2 1/3 in the circle. Christensen and Mimnagh had the two hits for Lecanto, while Plante drove in a run.
Pirates fall to Raiders
In a Region 3A-2 quarterfinal played Thursday afternoon in Alachua after it was rained out Wednesday night, the Crystal River softball team dropped a tough 1-0 decision to Santa Fe.
The Raiders scored a run early in the contest and made it hold up in a pitcher's duel.
The fourth-seeded Pirates ended the season with a 17-10 record, while No. 5 seed Santa Fe (16-9) advances to the semifinals next week against top-seeded Hernando.
