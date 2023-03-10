LECANTO — Outstanding pitching and stellar defense will win you a lot of baseball games. Lecanto was proof positive of that this week with a pair of shutout victories over Gulf Coast 8 Conference rival Central (Brooksville), including Friday night’s 7-0 gem at home.

Nick Sloane tossed six innings of three-hit ball with 11 strikeouts and Bryce Newtson struck out the side in his lone inning of relief. Meanwhile, the Panther defense played errorless behind them and the offense showed signs of improvement with a seven-run outburst over the final two innings.

