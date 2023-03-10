LECANTO — Outstanding pitching and stellar defense will win you a lot of baseball games. Lecanto was proof positive of that this week with a pair of shutout victories over Gulf Coast 8 Conference rival Central (Brooksville), including Friday night’s 7-0 gem at home.
Nick Sloane tossed six innings of three-hit ball with 11 strikeouts and Bryce Newtson struck out the side in his lone inning of relief. Meanwhile, the Panther defense played errorless behind them and the offense showed signs of improvement with a seven-run outburst over the final two innings.
“Our pitching has been fine. Our defense has been doing great. The hitting is starting to come around,” Lecanto head coach David Logue said. “Even though we didn’t score a lot of runs driving the ball like we want, we had a lot of good contact to the middle and right side of the field. That’s what I want to start seeing more of.”
The Panthers improved to 3-4 on the season and snapped a four-game losing skid with Tuesday night’s 2-0 win in 9 innings at Central and made it two in a row Friday. The Bears fell to 3-4.
“Sixteen innings of shutout baseball. It doesn’t get any better than that,” Logue said. “That’s about as good as it can be. Very proud of the guys.”
Nick Sloane said he had been struggling on the mound, but the junior righty turned that around Friday.
“The past couple weeks I haven’t really had my stuff. Trying to bounce back, working on bullpen pretty much 24/7 just trying to get back where I was in the preseason,” Sloane said. “Finally got it back where I was able to control batters left and right and able to let my defense play.
“I had control of everything, but the fastball mainly. Just being able to locate that fastball.”
Logue said, “Nick has been a little inconsistent early in the season and was a little inconsistent early in the game, but he found his groove, found his mechanics. It was really good to see him get to that point tonight.”
Sloane and Central starter JJ Tranum were locked in a 0-0 tie through 4 1/2 innings. The Panthers finally broke through in the bottom of the fifth.
Jaden Fritz began the frame with an infield single, stole second and came home on a sacrifice bunt from Connor Sloane that was thrown past the first baseman. Connor Sloane scored later in the frame on an RBI groundout by Bryce Newtson.
The Bears put two runners on in the next inning, but Nick Sloane recorded a pair of strikeouts to end the threat.
The Panthers put the game away with five runs in the bottom of the sixth. The first run scored on a bases-loaded error, the second on a Connor Sloane single and the third on a wild pitch. Garrett Pitzer plated the final two runs of the inning on a single to right field.
Bryce Newtson relieved Nick Sloane in the seventh and shut the door on the Bears,
“Getting this game is really nice. The biggest thing is coming back from two losses last week against a conference competitor (Nature Coast Tech),” Nick Sloane said.
Fritz and Pitzer finished the night with two hits each, Pitzer drove in two and Newtson and Connor Sloane each had an RBI.
