Citrus’ Savannah Schulz (4) celebrates with teammates, from left, Gracie Hammack, Hailey Bescher, Camryn Sweigart and Sophie Wood after a kill in the third game to put the Lady Hurricanes up 2-1 in their five-set match against Lecanto High School. The Panthers kept their five-year winning streak alive against county foes with a thrilling five-set victory over the Hurricanes.
INVERNESS — On the brink of seeing its five-year unbeaten streak against county volleyball rivals and trailing Citrus 2-1 in the best-of-five set, Lecanto volleyball coach Wanda Grey circled her charges Tuesday night at Citrus High School and reminded them “it’s not over yet.”
The Panthers responded in dramatic fashion, taking the final two sets for a victory in five, 25-21, 22-25, 14-25, 25-16, 15-12, to run their county win streak against the Hurricanes and Crystal River to 10 matches.
“We’re going into the fourth (set) and we have to win this to move on to have any chance of winning it,” said Grey, whose team improved to 2-1 overall. “We definitely worked hard, that fourth (set) we mixed things up a little bit to match up a little bit better with them with what they had also.
“I just told them at the end it just took a heart, to go one-two and then pull out those other two. It just takes heart to stay in that whole time.”
Winning streak aside against either Citrus or Crystal River, it’s always a battle against them because of the rivalry, Grey said.
“I mean we do hear about the (winning) streak at school,” Grey said. “You do have just that thought you want to make it happen.”
A relatively younger team than in years past, the Panthers didn’t rely on one or two stars to escape the Citrus High gymnasium with another win, Grey said. It was a total team effort throughout the five-set thriller.
“We used so many people tonight, we had a lot of mixture of kids going in,” said Grey, whose team lost eight players from last season’s team. “Some younger ones filled some spots. We have a small core that is still here and a lot of new players. Even the core (players) are playing different positions than they played last year. We’re just starting to gel, see what works well and what doesn’t.”
Citrus coach Jeff Wood credited his counterpart with her decision to flip her player rotation in the fourth set, setting the tone for the Panthers’ rally.
“We were going to flip ours, but we kept ours the same,” said Wood, whose team fell to 0-2. “I didn’t think it would be that impactful, sometimes it is, sometimes just flipping the rotation is the spark you need.”
Wood did change his rotation in the decisive fifth set, but admitted his team showed a few weaknesses.
“There are certain rotations where we have to get stronger,” he said. “The emotional rollercoaster of girls volleyball … the score can fluctuate so much.
But Wood sees plenty of positive takeaways from the early season loss.
“We have some hitters, we got some kids who can hit, we had some great serving moments, our serve receive is OK. We had some great, great moments and then there’s moments where it’s up and down,” he said. “We have one of our most productive and intense hitting teams we’ve had in a long time. We have a very strong presence.
“We just have to work on our defensive strategies and manage the block a little bit better; we hit into the block a lot. We played cover ball, but we didn’t play cover ball like we normally do.”
Sophie Wood led Citrus with 14 kills, followed closely by Savannah Schulz (13) and Rainie Grace Summers (11). Wood and Rylie Williamson each had five ace serves, while Summers and Hailey Bescher had three apiece. Bescher added 14 digs and Williamson had 11.
In other county volleyball action Tuesday night, Seven Rivers Christian fell to 2-5 on the season with a three-set loss at Cambridge Christian.
