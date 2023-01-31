LECANTO — It’s safe to say Lecanto goalkeeper William Graff won’t soon forget his 17th birthday.
The Panther keeper made a pair of penalty kick saves to help his team edge county rival Citrus in a classic District 5A-4 semifinal contest Tuesday night at home, 3-3 (4-3 penalty kicks).
“I’ve dreamed about this for a very long time. Ever since I became a keeper,” Graff said. “Playing actually under one of the Citrus coaches (Jason Cook) at West Citrus and I’m thankful to him. Thankful to my coach obviously, he’s the man.”
That current coach for Graff is former Lecanto star player Austin D’Anna, who has helped guide the second-seeded Panthers (10-5-2) into the district title game Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at home against either No. 1 Belleview or No. 5 Leesburg.
“I feel honored to coach these guys to their first district final since the 2016-17 season when I was a senior,” D’Anna said. “The job’s not done yet. We’re very aware of that. One short day of prep and we’ll see if we get the job done.”
Zachary Seneriz scored on a penalty kick early in the first half and the Panthers were rolling after Seneriz scored his second goal of the game mere seconds into the second half to give his team a 2-0 lead.
But just a little over a minute later the Panthers were called for a penalty in the box and Jacob Miranda converted the penalty kick to cut the Lecanto lead in half.
“Giving up that goal early in the second half hurt but I was proud of the way we fought back. The guys didn’t dip their heads. They competed,” Citrus head coach Joshua McKenna said.
D’Anna wasn’t surprised by the fight the Hurricanes showed.
“To go up 2-0 literally within 20 seconds of the second half, as a coach you can’t really ask for a better start than that to make a statement and put the pressure on them,” he said. “But credit to Citrus, Jason Cook, Josh McKenna, the entire coaching staff, having their guys giving 110 percent every single minute of the game regardless of the score. As a coach that’s a dream to have players willing to do that.”
With just under nine minutes left in the match, Citrus’ Logan Shaw found the ball in the box, hit a shot that glanced off a Panther player and into the net for the equalizer.
That sent the teams into overtime for two 10-minute halves.
After a scoreless first overtime period, the Hurricanes executed a perfect corner kick to go on top 3-2. Luke Martone tapped the ball to Miranda, who gave it back to Martone for a shot that found the back of the net.
A minute later, the Panthers were on the attack. Seneriz passed to Elijah McNeill who found Aidan Schell in front of the net for a goal to knot the score again 3-3.
“When you’re down by one with four minutes, what does it matter losing by two at that point? So we had to go for it,” D’Anna said. “What a ball from Zach to Eli who had a perfect left-footed cross to Aidan who pretty much stomached it in there.”
Graff was celebrating down at the other end of the field.
“For my team to have the grit to go in there down with five minutes left, that’s amazing,” he said.
That meant the game would be decided on penalty kicks, a minimum of five for each team.
Lecanto went first and Seneriz found the back of the net in the bottom left corner, just out of the reach of Citrus goalkeeper Shaun Jonaitis. Miranda knotted the score when his shot glanced off the hands of Graff and into the net.
In the second round, Lecanto’s Schell and Nicholas Estevez of Citrus both scored off the hands of the keepers.
Alexander Hurley went next for the Panthers and put them up 3-2 with a shot to the bottom right corner. Graff kept it a 3-2 game when he made a great stop on Henry Trochez.
“I had complete faith in my guys. And when I walked back getting ready to go to PKs, I was like ‘This is all me. I’m ready for this.’ So when I made that first save it was a big confidence booster,” Graff said. “Every time I walked up there I genuinely thought I was going to make the save.”
Zechariah McNeill of Lecanto and Shaw of Citrus both scored in the fourth round to make it 4-3 for Lecanto.
After Lecanto’s Elijah McNeill hit the bar to keep it 4-3, Graff sealed the victory with a stop on a tough shot to the corner by Joel Cook.
“I just had a gut feeling he was going to the right. It was a great placed PK, I just got there,” Graff said. “The ones I did save, they were quality PKs. I look for how far they move over, like to the right. See if they’re going to open up their hips and keep it wide. They made it tough on me.”
D’Anna had confidence in his goalkeeper.
“Will, he’s good for one or two saves. He has a unique ability on PKs to step up,” he said. “Going into that I felt it was advantage us because of him and he stepped up.”
Graff said a lot of work was done recently on penalty kicks and it paid off.
“We worked non-stop this last week just working on PKS. We must have done 50 or 60 at least. And that not only helps me, it helps my teammates,” he said.
Jonaitis was also outstanding on the PKs, guessing right most times but the kicks were just too precise.
“Credit to Shaun Jonaitis. He did read them well, we just had that velocity in the corner,” D’Anna said. “We were very meticulous in training over the last three or four days getting the reps in.”
McKenna said of his goalkeeper, “Guessed right three times. I give him credit. He did a great job. He had a good game overall for us.”
The Hurricanes closed out the season 8-6-4.
“A fun one. Someone’s got to win and someone’s got to lose. We just ended up on the wrong end. Just one of those things,” McKenna said. “Give Lecanto credit, they had guts there at the end and came back after we scored in the extra time. It’s tough.
“Proud of the boys. Especially the seniors. I know it’s tough with a county rivalry but it doesn’t always go your way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.