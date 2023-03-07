CRYSTAL RIVER — The Lecanto boys and girls tennis teams remained undefeated Tuesday, but the two squads won in very different ways.
The Panther girls have yet to be tested this season and rolled to another 7-0 victory to improve to 10-0 on the year. The Lecanto boys needed to stage two big comebacks to edge rival Crystal River 4-3, to also improve to 10-0.
In the boys meet, the Panthers and Pirates were tied 3-3 with the No. 3 singles match still on the courts. Joshua Sevilla of Lecanto dropped the first set to Carson Edwards 6-2, but came back with a 6-1 victory in the second to force a tiebreaker, which the Panther won 10-8 in a thrilling battle to clinch the meet.
A little earlier in the No. 4 singles match, Lecanto’s Stefan Young dropped the first set 6-1 to Crystal River’s Devon Hicks, but won the second 6-0 and the tiebreaker 10-3 for the comeback win.
Other winners for Lecanto were Kyle Reudink in No. 5 singles over Nathan Jackson, 6-3, 6-2, and the No. 2 doubles team of Sevilla and Young, 6-4, 6-6 (10-4) over Jacob Silvey and Hicks.
Crystal River’s winners were Austin Edwards, 6-0, 7-5 in No. 1 singles over Nicholas Blackstock, Silvey in No. 2 singles over Austin Purinton, 6-0, 6-2, and the No. 1 doubles team of Austin and Carson Edwards.
There was much less drama in the girls’ meet.
Singles winners for the Panthers were No. 1 Mirabelle Tahiri, 4-0, 4-0 over Emma Algor, No. 2 Nandini Karanam 4-0, 4-1 over Rylee Elwell, No. 3 Johnavi Kompella 4-0, 4-2 over Vijjearta Long, No. 4 Shreya Lachireddy 4-1, 4-1 over Lilyanna Rodriguez and No. 5 Neveah Recta 4-0, 4-0 over Sarah Welzel.
Tahiri and Karanam won 4-0, 4-0 in No. 1 doubles, while Kompella and Lachireddy claimed a 4-0, 4-1 victory in No. 2 doubles.
