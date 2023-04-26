ALTAMONTE SPRINGS — Mirabelle Tahiri and Nandini Karanam have set a new standard for tennis in Citrus County. In fact, you might say it's a gold standard.
The pair from Lecanto wrapped up a brilliant three-year run as doubles partners with the Class 3A state championship Wednesday at Sanlando Park.
It was the first time anyone from the county was playing for a tennis state championship and the Panther duo is bringing home the gold after their opponents from St. Thomas Aquinas had to forfeit. One of the players was injured in the singles title match earlier in the day.
"The girl who was playing at overall No. 1 hurt her back in that match and they just went up and forfeited. They said she couldn't play anymore," Lecanto head coach Angela Rausch said. "I just kept checking the website and when I saw they forfeited I went up (to the head table) and asked if they were sure. It was really exciting to be able to share that with the girls."
Karanam said it was a wild finish to a day where the Panthers showed up ready to play at 10:30 a.m., but then found out the match wasn't until 2:30 p.m.
"We were watching Wiregrass, because we like watching their team. We were walking back after they just finished their doubles game and I saw Mrs. Rausch running," Karanam said. "I was thinking something must have happened, what happened? What's wrong? But she had a smile on her face so I was like, something good happened. She came up and gave us a hug and said 'You're champions.'
"This is a heck of a way to finish Mira's senior year. I'm so happy we did this. The last time we'll play and we end as state champions. I came into today expecting a hard, close game. I'm a little surprised, but it's a happy surprise."
Tahiri said she definitely wanted to play the match and felt the outcome would have been the same.
"I'm not going to lie, I was a little bit mad we didn't get to play, because I love to play and especially that final match, so it was kind of disappointing," she said. "But I thought we were going to win anyway, so it was just a matter of how long it was going to be."
Tahiri, a senior, and Karanam, a junior, wrapped up the season with a 14-1 record playing doubles together. This was their third trip to state together as a doubles team.
"I think that this year it just kind of clicked because of how much we've been working together. Nandini and I are friends, so that helps with playing together," Tahiri said. "She really stepped up her game and did really good. I'm just glad I could keep mine up to balance it out.
"I'm glad that the season can end with a state championship. It was a really fun experience. It was good to prove as a team that we're good. It's crazy that we actually won."
The Panthers reached Wednesday's title match by winning all three of their matches Tuesday. The scores of those lopsided matches were 8-0, 8-1 and 8-2.
"They fought hard to get here. Even though they didn't get to play today for the overall championship, they made it here winning three matches yesterday. So they did their job," Rausch said. "This just confirms how good they were and the legacy they're leaving at Lecanto.
"Our goal this year was to get to states, especially Mira. She's leaving a legacy behind. She's led this team since her freshman year, so I'm very happy she went out with what her goal was, to be a state medalist."
Tahiri said even though they are the first state tennis medalists from Citrus County, it doesn't matter where you grow up, it's how hard you work.
"I don't really think it's where you are, it's who you have with you," she said. "My dad has been my coach my entire life and honestly, I'm only good because of him."
