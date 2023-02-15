Lecanto linebacker Travis LaBelle, right, tries to get his hands on Zephyrhills quarterback Brendyn Colella during a playoff game Nov. 18, 2022, at Zephyrhills. LaBelle was named Class 3S honorable mention all-state on Wednesday.
Amir Wilson of Lecanto is off to the races Nov. 12, 2022, for a 29-yard touchdown run in a playoff game against Pasco in Dade City. Wilson had 309 yards and three touchdowns in the 45-14 win. The Lecanto running back was named Class 3S honorable mention all-state on Wednesday.
The Lecanto football program had its best season in school history this past fall and two members of that team were honored for their roles in the success Wednesday when they were named Class 3S All-State by FloridaHSFootball.com.
Senior running back Amir Wilson and senior linebacker Travis LaBelle both earned honorable mention all-state status after helping lead the Panthers to an 8-4 campaign and the first postseason victory in school history.
Wilson finished the season with 1,606 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns. He set the school record for single-game rushing yards with 309 against Pasco in a 45-14 regional quarterfinal playoff victory. Wilson also had three rushing touchdowns in that game.
LaBelle was the leader of a stingy Panther defense that had three shutouts on the season and held three more opponents to seven points or less.
LaBelle finished the campaign with a team-high 106 tackles despite missing a game due to injury. The senior Panther also had 10 tackles for a loss, 4.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries and an interception.
From FloridaHSFootball.com: “The 2022 Class 3S All-State Football Teams compiled by FloridaHSFootball.com founder and publisher Joshua Wilson along with the consideration of nominations received from coaches, the Florida Athletic Coaches Association (FACA), statistics on MaxPreps, and consultation of all-area/all-county teams as published by various media outlets from around the state. Nominations, statistics, and strength of schedule were considered as the primary factors for selection to the All-State teams.”
