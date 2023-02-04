When district tournament play ended last week with losses for the Lecanto and Seven Rivers Christian girls soccer teams, one was sure it would play again, while the other was positive the season was over.
Turns out, both will be hitting the field again Tuesday night in regional playoff action.
After Seven Rivers Christian dropped a 2-0 District 2A-4 semifinal contest to Bishop McLaughlin, it appeared the Warriors' playoff hopes were dashed.
Those tears turned to cheers Friday afternoon when the Class 2A playoff brackets were released and the Warriors (13-7-1) found themselves as the No. 7 seed in Region 2A-1.
"We are excited to have made regionals this season. It was disappointing being knocked out of the district tournament and we thought our season was over," Seven Rivers Christian head coach Rob McDougal said. "But we still managed to qualify for regionals, and I think that speaks to the successful regular season we had.
"We chose to play larger public schools such as Fivay and Weeki Wachee and higher-level programs like All Saints Academy. These games made us a tougher and better team. Playing that difficult schedule and having success is why we qualified for regionals."
The team will return to the scene of its district tournament loss — Mount Dora Christian Academy — Tuesday at 7 p.m. to take on the second-seeded Bulldogs (15-2-1), which defeated Bishop McLaughlin for the District 2A-4 title.
"I think it is a great opportunity for our players to have at least one more game and try to knock off the district champ," McDougal said. "I'm happy for our seniors, I know they are excited to have at least one more game after thinking their season and soccer careers had ended. We can't wait for Tuesday night!"
The winner of that quarterfinal contest will move on to the semifinals Feb. 7 against either University Christian or Rocky Bayou Christian.
Lecanto reached the District 5A-4 title game last Thursday but fell at home to top-seeded Vanguard 2-0. The tears after that game were for an opportunity lost to win back-to-back district titles, not from thinking the season was over.
The Panthers (15-4) easily made the Class 5A playoff field and are the No. 4 seed in Region 5A-1. Because Lecanto plays another district runner-up in No. 5 seed Columbia (Lake City) the Panthers get to host the quarterfinal contest Tuesday at 7 p.m. as the higher-ranked team.
"The girls were destined to get through to the regional tournament," Lecanto head coach Steve Connor said. "Their hard work, commitment, and sacrifices all season long earned them a ranking high enough to host a quarterfinal regional game at Panther Stadium."
Columbia (14-5) suffered an 8-0 district final loss to Lincoln (Tallahassee), which is the top seed in the region and likely awaits the winner of Lecanto's game in the semifinals.
The Warriors and Panthers are the last two soccer teams left in the county, as no other girls teams and no boys teams made the playoffs.
