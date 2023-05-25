After a disappointing second half of the season last fall the Crystal River football team got back to work this spring and heads into the offseason with many positives to build on.
"I like this team going into the summer as much as any team since I've been here," head coach Cliff Lohrey, who is entering his sixth season coaching his alma mater, said.
After a few weeks of practice, the Pirates closed out the spring season with a hard-fought 20-18 spring game loss to Eustis.
"It was a pretty well-played game by both teams. Not a lot of penalties, really clean in the turnover department and really pleased we came out of there with an outstanding effort and injury free," Lohrey said.
"I really thought we had an outstanding spring. I told our guys that today. I thought we had 15 days of good growth and learning how to practice. I thought our players adapted well to some new ideas, some new energy with a few additions to the coaching staff. I thought the way they battled Friday night against Eustis was really a nice way to go into our summer strength and conditioning program. A lot of enthusiasm, a lot of energy."
After starting out last fall 3-2, the Pirates dropped their final five games to end the year 3-7 and went 0-3 in a very tough district.
There will be adjustments made in the program, but under Lohrey a tough defense, quality special teams play, and a ball-control offense will always be the focus.
"I think continuity is important, particularly in today's high school climate with coaches," Lohrey said. "But each team is a new season in itself, so I think it's really important as coaches and players, we're always striving for improvement and new energy and new ideas. It's like they say, if you're not growing, you're dying."
The Pirates will welcome back some standouts from last season's team, but Lohrey had some very good things to say about newcomers battling for playing time next fall.
"We had a number of guys who really did some good things. Some names who really stood out include Breck Petty. He'll be a junior in the fall and plays defensive end and really made an impact Friday night on the defensive side of the ball," Lohrey said. "Cade Wentworth really had an outstanding spring and Friday night did a lot of good things. He's only going to be a sophomore. AJ Wilson, who's also going to be a sophomore, proved that he's ready to make the next step as a potential varsity football player."
Wentworth can play either inside or outside linebacker and as for Wilson, Lohrey said, "He's really talented enough to play quarterback, really talented enough to play any skill position on offense and will play outside linebacker for us on defense."
Lohrey said from now until fall practice it will be important for the players to not only stay involved in the program, but also bond outside of team activities.
"I want as many of our guys as possible to throw themselves into the summer strength and conditioning program," he said. "But I think more importantly is — what as a coach you don't necessarily get a chance to see — is them being together away from football. If you look at really successful teams it's made up of a bunch of guys who care about each other. You can't put a price on how important it is for guys wanting to play for one another."
Crystal River 2023 Football Schedule
Aug. 18 - at Leesburg (Preseason)
Aug. 25 - at Weeki Wachee
Sept. 1 - vs. Belleview
Sept. 8 - at East Ridge
Sept. 15 - at Windermere Prep
Sept. 22 - vs. Citrus
Sept. 29 - vs. South Sumter
Oct. 6 - at Lecanto
Oct. 13 - at Dunnellon
Oct. 20 - vs. Pasco
Oct. 27 - vs. Hernando
