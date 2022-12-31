2022 All-Chronicle Football Offense
Quarterback
Nehemiah Vann, senior, Seven Rivers Christian
Running Back
Brent Summers, senior, Seven Rivers Christian
Amir Wilson, senior, Lecanto
Wide Receiver
Charlie Leonard, senior, Seven Rivers Christian
Noah Magill, sophomore, Seven Rivers Christian
Tight End
Nate Tidwell, junior, Seven Rivers Christian
Offensive Line
Draves Davis, senior, Citrus
Drew Jackson, junior, Seven Rivers Christian
Nathan Lightfoot, senior, Lecanto
Burke Malmberg, junior, Lecanto
Ryan Mattaway, junior, Lecanto
Kicker
Zach Van Fleet, senior, Crystal River
Utility/Athlete
Dennis Bergstrom, junior, OL/DL, Seven Rivers Christian
Shaun Joniatis, senior, WR/LB, Citrus
Tez Joseph, sophomore, WR/DB, Lecanto
Colton McNeely, junior, RB/LB, Citrus
Caden Moore, sophomore, RB/LB, Lecanto
Joel Velazquez, junior, RB/LB, Crystal River
Delonzo Washington, sophomore, RB/DB, Citrus
Finalists for Offensive Player of the Year Brent Summers, senior, RB, Seven Rivers Christian
The Warriors senior capped off a great career with his first 1,000-yard rushing season. He averaged 9.2 yards per carry and scored 14 touchdowns on the ground, to go with three receiving touchdowns.
Nehemiah Vann, senior, QB, Seven Rivers Christian
A five-year starter under center, Vann passed for 1,845 yards with 27 touchdowns against just two interceptions in his senior campaign. He also rushed for 607 yards and nine touchdowns.
Amir Wilson, senior, RB, LecantoThe Panther had a breakthrough senior campaign, rushing for 1,606 yards and 14 touchdowns. His crowning achievement was a school-record 309 yards and three touchdowns in a 45-14 playoff victory at Pasco.
