2022 All-Chronicle Boys Cross Country Team
Austin Hooker, senior, Citrus
Caden Luyett, senior, Citrus
Luke Martone, sophomore, Citrus
Logan Shaw, senior, Citrus
Evan Tobin, junior, Citrus
Miles Tobin, freshman, Citrus
Henry Trochez, sophomore, Citrus
A true senior leader for the Hurricanes, Shaw was the Gulf Coast 8 Conference runner-up, took ninth at districts and 11th at regionals to help the Hurricanes qualify for 3A state once again, where Shaw finished 82nd to close out his career.
Tobin made huge strikes his junior season, finishing fourth in the Gulf Coast 8 Conference, 15th at districts, 27th at regionals and placing third on the team with a 115th-place finish in the Class 3A State Finals.
After qualifying for state last year as an eighth-grader, Tobin stepped into the Citrus lineup as a top runner right away. He won the Gulf Coast 8 Conference title, finished 31st at districts, 21st at regionals and 73rd at the Class 3A State Finals.
Editor’s note: The athlete of the year winners will be announced at the sports banquet in May.
