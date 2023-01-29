The seniors on the Lecanto girls soccer team have enjoyed plenty of success the past four years. Starting Monday at home, that group of seven Panthers will lead their squad for one final postseason run.
Lecanto, ranked 18th in Class 5A and seeded second in District 5A-4, hosts No. 3 seed Leesburg on Monday at 5:30 p.m. with a trip to the district title game on the line. No. 1 seed and 17th-ranked Vanguard likely awaits the winner Thursday at 5:30 p.m. back in Lecanto.
Seniors Mya Connor, Cassidy King, Mallory Mushlit, Kayla Negron, Kylie Rowthorn, Ryann Stephens and Chloe Tsacrios want this final go-around to last as long as possible.
"It's a focus with the team to go as far as they can this year. We do talk about it and they're putting the work in to make it happen," head coach Steve Connor said. "They want to go to the (state) finals. I know we have a good team. They're strong and unified and willing to work hard to get as far as we can. This group, especially these seven seniors, they won't give up. They won't stop until the whistle blows and that's gotten them far."
Of her final postseason run, Mushlit said, "Really exciting and nerve-racking. I'm glad I get to finish my last few games with these girls that I've played with since I was four. Really exciting."
On getting to start out the postseason at home, Mya Connor said, "It's wonderful. The home field advantage is going to be great."
In their four seasons on varsity, the Panther seniors have gone a combined 66-17-1, claimed a district crown last season, won or shared four Gulf Coast 8 Conference titles and reached the regional playoffs each of the previous three seasons.
Perhaps most impressive is the dominance over county rivals. The seniors have never lost to a Citrus County team, finishing 8-0 against Citrus, 8-0 versus Crystal River and 1-0 against Seven Rivers Christian. The combined score of those 17 wins? An astounding 134-4. And three of those goals came in one game as freshmen. Fifteen of those 17 victories were shutouts.
"Definitely they take pride in it and they should take pride in it," coach Connor said. "They were definitely dominant over their time here."
Offensive firepower
Mushlit, who has previously won Chronicle and GC8 player of the year honors, hit a pair of huge milestones in the Panthers' final regular season match, a 3-0 victory over Forest.
The senior striker scored a pair of goals to give her an even 50 on the season and an incredible 151 for her career. Of the 447 goals scored by the Panthers the past four seasons, Mushlit has tallied 34% of them. She had 22 goals as a freshman, 41 as a sophomore and 38 last season. She also has 38 career assists, including a career-high 15 this season.
"She was in the 40s as a sophomore and almost did it again last year with 38. I thought if she got in the 30s again this year it would be a good year. And she's at 50," coach Connor said. "Just determination and she will not give up. She wants to improve every year and she's improved so much as a player from her freshman year to senior year in her touches and finishes. And she's such a tough player. She gets so much attention from other teams."
For Mushlit, she sees it as just doing what she's supposed to do.
"With my position that is my job. Very exciting for me and I enjoy it, but it is a team effort and they help me every day," she said. "I'm very excited that I can help the team out."
Midfielder Mya Connor has been an outstanding second scoring option to Mushlit the past two seasons. She had 13 goals and 14 assists last season and currently has 11 goals and a team-high 17 assists this winter.
"Mya has meant a lot to the team. Mya played defense freshman and sophomore season. She was solid for us as defender," coach Connor said. "Once she got into that role as an attacking player, she has good vision and sees the passing lanes. With her and Mallory playing together such a long time, she knows where Mallory's going to be and Mallory knows she will find her. Our midfield right now is so strong."
Mya Connor said of her and Mushlit's relationship on the field, "I think the past year has definitely helped us. We just connect so well. I know where she wants the ball and she knows where to be."
Not surprisingly, Mushlit had similar thoughts.
"With our positions we have learned to stay very connected and know where we both are all the time. Good communication too. We just have that level of connection," she said.
Mya Connor said there are many memorable moments the past four years, but her favorite one came in a game she didn't even finish.
"Last year for the district final game I got hurt in the first half and the team came back and won it on PKs. That was special to me," she said. "That is one memory that I have that will always be with me. But I'm proud of everything we have done."
Defensive stalwarts
Just as impressive as Mushlit's offensive numbers are those of goalkeeper Stephens. The Panther has allowed just 44 goals the past three seasons and pitched 33 shutouts in Lecanto's 61 games over that time. Goalkeeper stats were not kept in Stephens' freshman season, where she split time in goal.
Coach Connor said many girls were taught the goalkeeper position before high school by Keith Malz, but Stephens took to the position. For the first two years of high school, head coach Kevin Towne and several assistants worked with Stephens on the position. Assistant coach Rick Rice has worked with her mainly the past two years after the other coaches retired.
"Ryann stuck with it and she's had success because she's a good goalkeeper with good technical skills," he said. "And it's also helped by our defense. Our assistant coach Rick Rice has been working with Ryann a lot the past couple weeks in particular to get sharp for the playoffs. She's ready to go."
Stephens said she was always drawn to the position of goalkeeper.
"When we were playing at a younger age we had one goalkeeper on our team and she decided she didn't want to play anymore," Stephens said. "I always wanted to play at that position as a little kid because I thought it was fun to dive around. One day my coaches said you can try it in practice and I did really good and they kept me back there."
A big help to Stephens are the defenders in front, who rarely let anyone through with a solid attempt on goal. That group includes King, Rowthorn, Negron and at times Tsacrios, who coach Connor said can play all over the field for the Panthers.
"It's a huge amount of help. They do the best they can to make sure no one gets back there. They're like my backbone," Stephens said. "It's a lot about trust and how you communicate with them. Mostly it's me just yelling all of the game. They're in the back too, so the back defenders see everything on the field."
Of four-year varsity starter King, coach Connor said, "She's been a leader all her four years. But the last two years she's really stepped up even more."
He also said of Rowthorn and Negron, "Very solid last three years. And a very good centerbacking pair back there the past two years."
Stephens said she's ready for this last postseason run as a Panther.
"I'm excited. I don't really think that I'm nervous at all. I'm just excited to play with them," she said. "It's just an adrenaline rush when we're on the field.
"I feel like all the games we have played have been a special memory for us. Every game we play like it's our last."
And while this group of seniors has enjoyed a lot of success, there is still a big goal out there — to try and match or better the outstanding 2017-18 squad that reached the Final Four.
"Hopefully we can stay strong and get as far as we want this year," Mushlit said. "We believe in ourselves and that we can make it that far. That is the goal."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.