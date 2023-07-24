flag fb

The Beyond Limits Athletics Elite flag football team out of Citrus County won a NFL FLAG Super Regional title Sunday in Georgia and a trip to the national championships at the Pro Bowl next year in Las Vegas. Team members are Jurisah Bailey, Rachael Chiles, Mckayla Fogel, Zoey Houle, Taylor Howell, Carly McAboy, Macy Roth, Delani Roth and Bella Spradley. Coaches are head coach Stephen Kusnierz and assistant Brandon Mottola.

Everything may be bigger in Texas, but better is a different story.

The top 12-and-under girls flag football teams in Texas and Florida met Sunday in Georgia for the NFL FLAG Super Regional title and a trip to the Pro Bowl in Las Vegas next February for the NFL FLAG Championships.

