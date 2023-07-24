Everything may be bigger in Texas, but better is a different story.
The top 12-and-under girls flag football teams in Texas and Florida met Sunday in Georgia for the NFL FLAG Super Regional title and a trip to the Pro Bowl in Las Vegas next February for the NFL FLAG Championships.
The Beyond Limits Athletics (BLA) Elite team out of Citrus County squared off against the Texas Fury at the City of Marietta Franklin Gateway Sports Complex in a best-of-three series for the super regional championship. The squad of girls from middle schools throughout Citrus County won the first game 20-6 and handled the Fury in the second game as well, 20-8, to win the series two games to none.
"We've played in tournaments around Florida and haven't lost yet. But nothing this big," BLA Elite head coach Stephen Kusnierz said. "We won all those tournaments and decided to take it to the next level. They decided to match us up with the best team in Texas, who have won multiple national titles.
"My expectations are always to win, and my team knows that. And they have the same expectations of themselves. When we saw who we were going to play, there were certainly some nerves involved, but we know what we can do. The way I look at it we train harder than any other team, so we should be able to at least compete with them. And that's what we were able to prove."
What makes this accomplishment even more impressive is the fact that this group of girls was originally put together for a BLA Elite basketball team and Kusnierz decided to start a flag football squad of pretty much the same group of girls in January. So in just a little over a half year, the team is undefeated in the state, won a super regional and is headed to play the best in the nation in Las Vegas next year.
The girls on the squad are Jurisah Bailey, Rachael Chiles, Mckayla Fogel, Zoey Houle, Taylor Howell, Carly McAboy, Macy Roth, Delani Roth and Bella Spradley. Kusnierz is assisted by Brandon Mottola.
Three of the girls live in Citrus Springs, two apiece are from Beverly Hills and Crystal River, and one each from Hernando and Inverness.
Kusnierz said there is a great source of pride knowing the team is made up all of Citrus County middle schoolers.
"That was my goal all along, to keep it in the county," he said. "I keep it close in the county and local because I want to show we do have things to offer and quality athletes who can go play at the next level. And bring more colleges in recruiting, especially for the girls. I just want to offer that opportunity for more girls."
Bailey — going into her eighth-grade year at Seven Rivers Christian — was invited to the U.S. National Women's team tryouts early next year. She will be playing up a level to try and make the 15U national squad.
"The goal is by the time all my girls are that age to get a few of them to go try out and possibly make the team," Kusnierz said.
There is a regional tournament in Tampa later this year, but Kusnierz said there were a couple big reasons to play this past weekend in Atlanta.
"I wanted to play in a super regional, because they opened it up to teams all over the country and that would give us more exposure," he said. "I also knew fundraising was going to be a huge thing to get us to Vegas. So I knew the sooner we knocked it out and qualified, it would give us more time. And they want us there for five days. Not only will we go to the Pro Bowl, it's a two-day tournament. Fundraising is going to be very important."
For winning the super regional, team members received rings and will get NFL FLAG Pro Bowl jerseys and NFL FLAG swag at the national championships.
"We won rings yesterday that are sponsored by the Falcons and they're really cool. We want to add different rings from different teams every year," Kusnierz said.
Eighteen teams will compete at the NFL FLAG Championships at the Pro Bowl — 14 regional winners and four super regional champions. The BLA Elite has already punched its ticket and gets to wait and see what the competition will be.
For the next few months, the main goal of the team will be raising funds for the trip — while also continuing to work out several days a week. A GoFundMe account has been set up and they are working on events in the county to go to and raise funds.
Kusnierz said he wants to expand to more flag football teams in the county and there will be tryouts this fall for girls 10-17 years old.
