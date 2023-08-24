Week One of the high school football season brings renewed hope to every program in the state and it's no different in Citrus County.
A trio of teams hit the road to begin their years, while Citrus High waits one more week for its opener with a rare first week bye.
Crystal River (3-7 last season) at Weeki Wachee (2-8 last season), 7 p.m.
These two Gulf Coast 8 Conference rivals meet in the season opener for the second year in a row. The Pirates claimed a 30-13 victory last season.
Both teams will be looking to start the season off right after sub-.500 seasons a year ago. However, Crystal River head coach Cliff Lohrey said the team can't put any more emphasis on this game than any other on the schedule.
"It's not any more or any less important than any other game. But I do think that when you're coming off three months of work, certainly for players, they're results oriented only. All they can see is the final outcome, where a coach can still see improvement," he said. "From that standpoint it's important but our goals are to go 1-0 each week. If we start thinking about how this is going to lead into the rest of the season, we're missing the whole message of what our program is about."
Both teams lost their fall preseason classics last week, Crystal River 47-0 at Leesburg and Weeki Wachee 40-6 to Gulf.
"We're both coming off disappointing fall classics. You don't want to gain negative momentum," Lohrey said. "It's two teams who are going to be fighting and clawing to be coming out with a W."
The programs have very similar philosophies, wanting to run the ball and chew clock on offense and play tough defense and solid special teams.
"I think knowing their staff and what they're going to do is put their best kids on the defensive side of the ball first," Lohrey said of the Hornets. "Give themselves every chance to win on defense, great special teams and do enough on offense. It will be up to us to get (their offense) off the field."
Seven Rivers Christian (7-3 last season) at First Academy-Leesburg (2-7 last season), 7 p.m.
Both of these teams don't have a ton of film to look at coming into the season opener.
The Warriors played just a little over a half of football in a 22-0 win over Trinity Prep last weekend, while FAL didn't play a preseason fall classic at all.
"I really don't know anything about them because they didn't play a classic. They sent their spring game film, but you know how much things can change between spring and fall in this day and age," Seven Rivers Christian head coach Monty Vann said. "We're preparing for what they did in the spring, but if they come out with something different, we go back to our base.
"I think it's a big advantage for us playing a classic and they didn't. We got our week zero mistakes out of the way. We had two fumbles and those were our mistakes."
The Warriors defeated the Eagles 51-0 last season. FAL struggled to score all year and had just a little more than 1,000 total offensive yards last season. Take away the team's leading passer and rusher and who knows who will be suiting up Friday night in Leesburg.
"Personal-wise I couldn't even tell you what they got. So we're going into this game kind of blind, which makes me a little nervous," Vann said. "We're just going to do what we do. Focus on our jobs and our guys understand that the opponent we're playing is not First Academy Leesburg, but Seven Rivers. That's something we've been preaching to them this year that their biggest opponent is themselves."
Vann said a big key to the game will be turnovers. Not turning it over on offense and creating some on defense.
"Us protecting the ball. If we protect the ball, I think that (fall classic) score ends up being 35-0," he said. "And defensively, I'd like to see us takeaway the ball. We were really passive with the ball being out and we didn't punch at it the way we need to. We need to be ballhawks and get some takeaways."
Lecanto (8-4 last season) at Belleview (5-5 last season), 7:30 p.m.
The Panthers get a chance to avenge one of their rare 2022 losses right out of the gate. The Rattlers scored a 21-15 victory last year in the season opener at Lecanto, but the Panthers went on to a better overall season, including a playoff victory.
Lecanto defeated South Lake 42-26 in the fall preseason classic last week and also put 40 points on the board in the spring against Nature Coast Tech in new head coach Jake Coulson's spread offense.
"I just want to see them go out and execute and play our game. Spring game and the kickoff classic we scored 40 points. But in both games we left points on the board," Coulson said. "I just want to execute at a high level and make sure we're doing what we're supposed to be doing. Don't play down, play up."
The Rattlers didn't have near the success in their fall classic, as they were blanked 30-0 by Hudson. The team returns quarterback Matt Dial, who passed for over 1,000 yards as a freshman, but lost the majority of its rushing leaders.
"We traded film with them on Saturday and put a game plan in (Monday). They're a pretty run-heavy offense and defensively they show multiple fronts. We're going to prepare for that as well," Coulson said.
The Panthers have high expectations entering the season, but Coulson warned the team must show up to play every week no matter the opponent.
"Our motto here is take one week at a time and concentrate on the task at hand and don't overlook anybody. Attack the week like we would any other week," he said. "Biggest thing is teaching these guys we can't play at a high level one week and drop to your opponent's level the next week. That's the hard thing, staying consistent day in and day out."
This is the first of consecutive games for the Rattlers against Citrus County opponents. Belleview visits Crystal River next week.
