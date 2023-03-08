Last spring was a rough one for Citrus County baseball teams. Only one of the four squads finished with a winning record, no team made its district championship game and there were no regional playoff qualifiers from the county.
But a new season brings new hope, and plenty of new district opponents to compete against.
Warriors lean on pitching
Seven Rivers Christian was the lone county team to finish with a winning record last season with a 10-9 mark, losing in the district semifinals.
A trio of all-Chronicle performers return for head coach Eddie Looper, including hammers at the plate Nate Tidwell and Palmer Looper.
"Hitting, we have our top two players back in Nate and Palmer, who between the two of them lead every category last year," coach Looper said.
Also back is all-Chronicle infielder Caleb Sullivan, catcher/pitcher Hayden Pillsbury, workhorse pitcher Mikey Lemar, Haddon Sullivan, Logan Moore and Timothy Nott.
Freshman Noah Lemar is expected to help strengthen the pitching staff.
"We have a great group of players returning and looking forward to the season," coach Looper said. "Pitching I believe is going to be the key to the season. Going to be relying on the Lemar brothers heavily this season. They will be our work horses."
He added, "It's going to take a team effort and everyone contributing, doing their job when asked to. Hopefully we can go out compete every game and be competitive. It's a great group of guys and we are excited about the season."
The Warriors are the lone county team in a somewhat familiar district. Redeemer Christian, Hernando Christian Academy and First Academy-Leesburg also return to District 2A-5, while Bishop McLaughlin is the lone newcomer.
The 'Hurricane Way'
Citrus finished last season with an even 12-12 mark and fell in the district semifinals a year after taking the district crown. Head coach Jon Bolin said the Hurricanes have the mindset to get back to the top.
"Our returning players from 2022 still remember the disappointing conclusion to last year’s season. Some of those guys like (Dalton) Denham, (Will) Linhart, (Cris) Walley and some of our current coaches were part of the 2021 district championship season. We were very proud of that championship season, probably because of the hard work it took," Bolin said. "We have shown great leadership, maturity and commitment to get it done again this year, but we realize it will take a lot of focus and effort because we are in an extremely talented district that is competitive from top to bottom."
The Hurricanes remain in District 4A-5 along with county rival Crystal River, but other than those two, the district is completely different. The other clubs fighting for district supremacy will be Dunnellon, Lake Weir, North Marion and The Villages.
Along with Florida International University signee Wally — a two-time Chronicle Player of the Year finalist and 2021 Player of the Year for his pitching and hitting — and 2022 all-Chronicle pitchers Denham and Linhart, other key returners for the Hurricanes include Cade Arnold, Austin Barry, Wyatt Berlin, DJ Johnson, Cody Whitelaw, Ty Gibbs and Jayden Pelletier.
"Our biggest question will be, can we stay healthy enough on the mound? We have had some unfortunate injuries, but we also know that we have a current pitching staff that, if given opportunities, the potential is there to be very successful," Bolin said. "Everybody in our program has high expectations. We believe we can compete for a championship. It will come down to having a like mindset, strong work ethic, and doing things the right way … The 'Hurricane Way'."
Prepared Pirates
Crystal River joins Citrus in the all-new District 4A-5 and returns several key contributors from last season's 7-20 squad that reached the district semifinals.
Junior Wyatt Pochis was a Player of the Year finalist a season ago for his work at the plate and on the mound.
Other top returners include Chandler Stalcup, Dwann McCray, Kaleb Curry, Michael Miller, Karson Nadal, Aden Wright and Cade Lewis.
"Ever since our first team meeting this spring, this team has bought into the culture and work ethic that was laid out for them," head coach James Metz said. "The team intensity and enthusiasm has been consistent. The expectations are pretty high amongst the players for this season."
A trio of all-Chronicle performers from last season graduated, so a handful of newcomers will look to step in and help fill those gaps.
Athletic Panthers
Lecanto lost several key players from last year's 10-16 team, including Chronicle Player of the Year Steven Sams, so there will be a lot of new faces in the lineup.
"We have and will play five freshman this year. I expect some growing moments because of the team being young and maybe not used to the pressure of a varsity baseball game," head coach David Logue said. "This is when I expect my four juniors that have played varsity since they have been freshmen to step up and lead the younger guys.
"The one thing I do know for sure is that this is the most athletic team that I have ever coached since I have been at Lecanto. Which allows us to play guys in a lot of different positions at any time and not suffer a drop off in ability."
The seasoned juniors for the Panthers are all-Chronicle pitcher Nick Sloane, Vinny Cappuccilli, Bryce Newtson and Brady Newtson. Also back for the squad are seniors Jaden Fritz and Zach Hooper and sophomore Ryan Schuck.
Logue said the goal is for the team to be peaking when the district tournament rolls around. Other than Fivay and River Ridge, Lecanto's District 5A-8 is completely new. Entering the Panthers' district this season are Cypress Creek, Pasco, Wesley Chapel and Zephyrhills.
"My expectation for this team is for them to give me their very best physically and mentally 100% of the time. I believe that if my players can do this, we will have a good season," Logue said. "The hope is for them to keep developing their confidence and experience throughout the season so when the playoffs come, the team is playing at its best."
Citrus
Head coach: Jon Bolin
Key returners: Cade Arnold, Soph., C; Austin Barry, Jr., 3B/1B; Wyatt Berlin, Jr., CF; DJ Johnson, So., P; Cody Whitelaw, So., 2B/P; Dalton Denham, Jr., P/SS/3B; Ty Gibbs, Sr., OF; Will Linhart, Sr., P/SS/3B; Jayden Pelletier, Jr., OF; Cris Wally, Sr., P
Key newcomers: Tristan Beck, So, INF; Nick Case, Jr., P; Logan Michel, Jr., P; Timothy White, Jr., OF/INF; Richie Chansky, Sr., P/1B/OF
Key losses: Brock Crawley, Jacob Palmeri, Eddie Stuart, Wyatt Zacke and Hunter Coleman
Crystal River
Head coach: James Metz
Key returners: Chandler Stalcup, Sr., P/DH; Dwann McCray, Sr., P/OF; Kaleb Curry, Sr., P/OF; Wyatt Pochis, Jr., P/3B; Michael Miller, Jr., SS/P; Karson Nadal, Jr., 2B/C/P; Aden Wright, Jr., C/UTL; Cade Lewis, Jr., OF/P
Key newcomers: Gavin Filor, Jr., 1B/OF; Eli Langston, So., OF/UTL; Rokey Dickemann, Jr., P/1B; Levi Kofmehl, So., P/UTL; Garrett Hamilton, So., P/UTL; Anthony Mainella, Jr., OF/3B
Key losses: Jeff Jones, Riley Houle and Patrick Patella
Lecanto
Head coach: David Logue
Key returners: Nick Sloane, Jr., P/OF/1B; Vinny Cappuccilli, Jr. C/P/3B; Bryce Newtson, Jr. INF/P; Brady Newtson, Jr. P/OF/INF; Jaden Fritz, Sr. P/ 1B/OF; Zach Hooper, Sr. OF; Ryan Schuck, So. P/INF
Key Newcomers: Dylan Czerwinski, Fr. P/INF; Connor Sloane, Fr. P/OF; Garrett Pitzer, Fr. Utility; Jayden Russell, Fr. C/OF/P; Nick Hirsch, Fr. P/1B/3B
Key Losses: Steven Sams, Gavin Stockburger, Aiden Helton, Evan Silverthorne, Ryan Batson, Jonah Pattridge and Cody Crocker
Seven Rivers Christian
Head coach: Eddie Looper
Key returners: Caleb Sullivan, Sr.; Haddon Sullivan, Sr.; Hayden Pillsbury, So.; Nate Tidwell, Jr.; Palmer Looper, So.; Logan Moore, Jr.; Timothy Nott, So.; Mikey Lemar, Sr.
Key newcomer: Noah Lemar, Fr.
