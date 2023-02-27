sbpreview

Crystal River’s Athena Childs slides safely into home plate as Lecanto catcher Emma Christensen waits for the throw in a Feb. 21 contest at Lecanto High School. The regular season games are the only time softball teams in the county will play each other, since all four are in different districts.

 MATT PFIFFNER / Sports editor

New challenges await the four softball teams in Citrus County, as nearly every district opponent is new this season.

For the first time in a while no county teams are in the same district — or even the same class for that matter. Lecanto is once again in Class 5A, Citrus remains in Class 4A, Crystal River dropped down to Class 3A and Seven Rivers Christian remains in Class 2A. So the only games between county rivals this spring will be in the regular season.

