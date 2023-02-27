New challenges await the four softball teams in Citrus County, as nearly every district opponent is new this season.
For the first time in a while no county teams are in the same district — or even the same class for that matter. Lecanto is once again in Class 5A, Citrus remains in Class 4A, Crystal River dropped down to Class 3A and Seven Rivers Christian remains in Class 2A. So the only games between county rivals this spring will be in the regular season.
Hurricanes after three-peat
Citrus has won back-to-back district titles and started this season a perfect 3-0. The Hurricanes finished last spring 15-8, defeated rival Crystal River for the district crown and reached the regional playoffs.
Gone is Chronicle Player of the Year Molly Bender, but several talented players return and are joined by a large freshman class.
"We are young again this season but feel we can have the skill set to be successful again this year," head coach Larry Bishop said. "We are focusing on improving with each game."
Top returners for Citrus include all-Gulf Coast 8 Conference and all-Chronicle performers Paisley Williamson (outfielder/pitcher), Kaylin Smith (pitcher) and Baylie Goodwin (first base/pitcher), who are all sophomores. Also back are senior first baseman/outfielder Bella Arnold, junior all-Chronicle shortstop Riley Tirrell, junior second baseman/outfielder Alyssa Turner and sophomore catcher Kelsey Burke.
The Hurricanes are in District 4A-5 with GC8 rivals Central, Nature Coast and Weeki Wachee. Hudson rounds out the five-team district.
Fresh start for CR
Crystal River, like Citrus, has started out the season a perfect 3-0.
The Pirates went 8-14 last spring in Frankie Humphreys' first season as head coach and were district runners-up to Citrus.
Crystal River is in Class 3A this season and will battle with Hernando, South Sumter and The Villages for the District 3A-6 crown.
"This season is going to be a fresh start for us. I have a really good group who are a core — they play the travel ball circuit together and some since little league," Humphreys said. "It’s definitely going to be a fun year to watch, and I think Crystal River is definitely on the up right now."
All-Chronicle infielder Angelina Forget is the top returner for the squad and can play infield or outfield for the Pirates.
Among the strong freshmen class are Athena Childs (shortstop/pitcher), Violet Flynn (pitcher/shortstop), Riley Castle (outfielder) and Lora Hetzel (catcher).
The Pirates do need to replace a pair of crucial leaders in Humphreys' first season, all-Chronicle pitcher Katelyn Tillis and all-Chronicle catcher Kelsey Thomas.
"Katelyn Tillis was my horse last year and I’m hoping one of these younger girls can fill that role. It’s hard to replace someone who was a leader on and off the field, plus a one-of-a-kind pitcher. That’s why bringing her back as part of my staff was huge for me," Humphreys said. "Also, Kelsey Thomas, her bat and athleticism will be missed. Playing outfield, third base and catcher it’s hard to find someone who can do it all and be good at it with having a good bat."
Former player to lead Panthers
Lecanto welcomes back 2011 graduate and former player Taylor Upchurch as head coach. She takes over a program that went 8-18 last season, including a district runner-up performance.
A quartet of returners will help lead the way in Upchurch's first season at the helm.
Senior Kayla Bilbey was an all-Chronicle performer last season and was the FACA 5A Region 8 Player of the Year. She will split time between pitching and third base.
Also back is junior Emma Christensen, who was a Chronicle Player of the Year finalist a season ago and can play catcher or infielder for the Panthers. Fellow juniors Jaidin Key and Hannah Mimnagh also return.
The Panthers have nearly a completely new District 5A-5 this season with Belleview, Leesburg, Pasco and Springstead.
Having gone through the Lecanto program, Upchurch is a strong believer in what former longtime head coach Robert Dupler always preached — the only thing that really matters is improving throughout the season for the district tournament.
"We have a young team with just one senior this year. The goals are simple this season, to be competitive and to improve as a team each and every game. The way we plan to do that is keeping errors at a minimum and keeping our bats alive," Upchurch said. "The team also understands that every game is practice up to the district tournament. It's my job to create a positive culture that fosters a hard work ethic in each athlete for us to play to our potential.
"As a first-year head softball coach, I couldn't ask for a better group of young ladies and I'm excited to see what the future holds for the LHS softball program this season."
Youthful Warriors
Seven Rivers Christian welcomes back several players from last season, but the Warriors are still overall very young. None of those returners are seniors and most are freshmen and sophomores.
"While we have a few returning starters, most of the team is a much younger team than we've had in years," head coach Gary Dreyer said. "We may struggle against some of our more experienced opponents, especially to start the season, but the attitude of the team is very upbeat, and the girls are working hard and have the potential to be very good players."
The early struggles have been there, with a 1-4 start. All four of those losses came to very good teams at the two-day tournament at The Villages.
The Warriors went 11-10 a season ago and reached the regional playoffs, falling in the first round.
District 2A-6 opponents for the Warriors this season are Academy at the Lakes, Bishop McLaughlin and Hernando Christian Academy.
Top returners for the Warriors include sophomore all-Chronicle pitcher/infielder Joy Sullivan, junior Victoria Miterko (catcher/infielder), seventh grader Lourdes Ornelas (utility), junior infielder Rebekah Driggers, sophomore Rachel Brown (utility), freshman utility player Kacie Cunnigham and freshman Natalee Tidwell (pitcher, catcher, infielder).
Citrus
Head coach: Larry Bishop
Key returners: Paisley Williamson, So., OF/P; Riley Tirrell, Jr., SS; Alyssa Turner, Jr., 2B/OF; Kaylin Smith, So., P; Baylie Goodwin, So., 1B/P; Bella Arnold, Sr., 1B/OF; Kelsey Burke, So., C
Key newcomers: Abby Quackenbush, Fr., OF; Becca Bedford, Fr., C/OF; Makaila Anderson, Fr., 3B; Braylen Borneman, Fr., OF/1B; Alicia Demott, Fr., OF/SS; Leone Rotondo, Fr., OF/1B
Key losses: Molly Bender
Crystal River
Head coach: Frankie Humphreys
Key returners: Angelina Forget, Sr., SS/3B/OF
Key newcomers: Athena Childs, Fr., SS/P; Violet Flynn, Fr., P/SS; Riley Castle, Fr., OF; Lora Hetzel, Fr., C
Key Losses: Katelyn Tillis and Kelsey Thomas
Lecanto
Head coach: Taylor Upchurch
Key returners: Kayla Bilbey, Sr., P/3B; Emma Christensen, Jr., C/3B/SS; Jaidin Key, Jr., CF; Hannah Mimnagh, Jr., 1B
Key newcomers: Abigail Males, Fr., P; Shawna Griffin, Fr., SS/UTL/P; Valetina Rys, Fr., SS/C
Key losses from last season: N/A
Seven Rivers Christian
Head coach: Gary Dreyer
Key returners: Victoria Miterko, Jr., C/IF; Joy Sullivan, So., P/IF; Lourdes Ornelas, 7th grade, UT; Rebekah Driggers, Jr., IF; Rachel Brown, So. C, IF, OF; Kacie Cunningham, Fr., UT; Natalee Tidwell, Fr., P/C/IF
Key newcomers: Jurisah Bailey, 7th grade, UT; Madalyn Luider, 7th grade, IF/OF; Ryanna Ramsay, 8th grade, UT; Shyanne Stuebe, So., C/IF/OF; Aubrey Commesso, Fr., IF/OF; Jasmin Jones, Fr., IF; Addison Hoffman, 8th grade, IF/OF; Judith Riedel, 6th grade, OF
Key losses: McKayla Smith, Melody Byers, Lexie Underwood, Katrina Underwood, Jennah Kay Phillips
