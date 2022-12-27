The Nature Coast Anglers saltwater fishing club has announced the winners for Angler of the Year.
With a point tie, Tim Walter and Ted Babcock shared top honors with Larry “Bear” Howe as runner-up. Jim Pitts was named Inshore Angler of the Year with Jesse Mertes as runner-up to the Inshore title.
The 22-year-old saltwater fishing club holds monthly tournaments throughout the year to vie for points, and Dec. 16 was the final competition for 2022. Top anglers will be honored at a February award banquet.
Nature Coast Anglers hold a 7 p.m. meeting the second Monday of each month at the Moose Lodge, 1855 S. Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa. Weigh-ins are held at MacRae’s in Homosassa.
More information can be found through their Nature Coast Anglers Facebook page.
