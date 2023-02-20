Lecanto girls soccer player Mallory Mushlit had an incredible senior season, finishing with 53 goals and 15 assists.
The Panther was rewarded for her play by being named the Gulf Coast 8 Conference girls soccer Player of the Year. The all-GC8 soccer teams were released on Monday.
Mushlit was a four-time all-GC8 selection and player of the year her junior and senior seasons.
Lecanto and Springstead finished as co-champions and six other Panthers were honored by the league coaches.
Defender Cassidy King, midfielder Mya Connor, goalkeeper Ryann Stephens and utility player Kylie Rowthorn were named to the all-GC8 team. Honorable mention selections for the Panthers were Kayla Negron and Gabi Sanchez.
Citrus head coach Cassie Bolling was honored as co-coach of the year along with Cyndee Cason of Central.
Hurricanes Alydia Black and Aleyah Mounsey were named honorable mention all-GC8, as were Sienna Callaway and Paige Woodhouse of Crystal River.
All-GC8 boys soccer selections from the county were forwards Zachary Seneriz of Lecanto and Ryan Ovaska of Crystal River and utility players Austin Edwards of Crystal River and Elijah McNeill of Lecanto.
Honorable mention selections were Logan Shaw and Shaun Jonaitis of Citrus, Tyler Penn and Ichabod Borton of Crystal River and Lecanto's Zechariah McNeill and William Graff.
All-Gulf Coast 8 Conference
Girls Soccer
Team champions: Lecanto and Springstead
Co-Coaches of the Year: Cassie Bolling, Citrus, and Cyndee Cason, Central
Player of the Year: Mallory Mushlit, Lecanto
All-GC8 selections
Defenders: Cassidy King, Lecanto; Hailey Rodeo, Nature Coast Tech; Briana Seaman, Nature Coast Tech
Midfielders: Riley Bradley, Springstead; Mya Connor, Lecanto; Emma Naughton, Hernando
Forwards: Jillian Aldrich, Weeki Wachee; Ava Kanaar, Springstead
Goalkeeper: Ryann Stephens, Lecanto
Utility: Sarah Frazer, Springstead; Kylie Rowthorn, Lecanto
Honorable Mention
Central: Adriana Licciardello and Shailah Soto
Citrus: Alydia Black and Aleyah Mounsey
Crystal River: Sienna Callaway and Paige Woodhouse
Hernando: Annabelle Chamberlain and Jackie Cuevas
Lecanto: Kayla Negron and Gabi Sanchez
Nature Coast Tech: Madalyn Cullum and Ariana Wilson
Springstead: Lauren Anderson and Sydney Cubillo
Weeki Wachee: Avriana Cruz and Izabella Slover
Boys Soccer
Team champions: Springstead
Coach of the Year: Dominic Coco, Springstead
Co-Players of the Year: Raul Maldonato, Springstead, and Zacary Arcidiacono, Nature Coast Tech
All-GC8 selections
Defenders: Ryan DeFrank, Nature Coast Tech; Murphy Anderson, Springstead; Daniel Greenwald, Weeki Wachee
Midfielders: Hunter Pye, Nature Coast Tech; Christian Gies, Springstead; Hunter Bishop, Weeki Wachee
Forwards: Zachary Seneriz, Lecanto; Ryan Ovaska, Crystal River
Goalkeeper: Cole Pretorius, Nature Coast Tech
Utility: Austin Edwards, Crystal River; Elijah McNeill, Lecanto
Honorable Mention
Central: Riley Tsigounis and Rick Engley
Citrus: Logan Shaw and Shaun Jonaitis
Crystal River: Tyler Penn and Ichabod Borton
Hernando: Landon Ball and Blake Miller
Lecanto: Zechariah McNeill and William Graff
Nature Coast Tech: Frank D'Ambrosis and Holden Casson
Springstead: Bryce Cromie and Pat Gayda
Weeki Wachee: John Brooks and Cory Fengarinas
