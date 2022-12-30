While Citrus County Speedway is gearing up for its first big night of racing in 2023 next Saturday, about a dozen drivers have been in town this week preparing for the INEX Legends Car Winter Nationals.
One of those drivers was Cameron Murray.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
While Citrus County Speedway is gearing up for its first big night of racing in 2023 next Saturday, about a dozen drivers have been in town this week preparing for the INEX Legends Car Winter Nationals.
One of those drivers was Cameron Murray.
The 18-year-old from North Carolina was at the Inverness venue practicing his skills during a special test-and-tune session.
“You have to be smart and smooth,” Murray said of the way you have to race on the 1/4-mile asphalt oval. “You just have to be patient.”
Patience is not always easy when there are full fields of competitors, and the Semi Pro division is one of the largest.
“When there are a lot of cars the competition is tight,” he said. “There is not a lot of room for error.”
Murray posted one top-10 and two top-three finishes in last year’s event.
“We had some problems and didn’t have a great week,” Murray said of his performance. He hopes to improve those statistics in February.
“It all depends on who is in this class this year,” he said. “The competition is always tight. There are four or five who always seem to race together (on the track) and it makes for some tight racing. There is not a lot of room for error. It definitely keeps it interesting.”
Murray raced in the Bandolero class four years. In 2019 he made the jump to Legends Cars where he earned the INEX Legends division championship at Southern National Motorsports Park.
He is currently in his fourth season in the Legends Car division, his second as a Semi Pro, and will return to CCS in February for the INEX Legends Cars Winter Nationals driving the No. 04 Semi Pro Legends Car.
“I hope to finish in the top three in every race,” he said of the upcoming five-day event. “And I hope we come home with (the car) in one piece.”
He will sport his No. 04 Semi Pro Legends Car.
The 2023 INEX Legends Cars Winter Nationals held its first Florida event at CCS in 1997. Throughout the years it has been held at rotated between race tracks including Citrus County Speedway, Orlando Speedworld and Auburndale Speedway.
Sports editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.