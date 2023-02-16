INVERNESS — The Masters division at the INEX Legend Cars Winter Nationals has proven to be one of the most demanding and competitive divisions at Citrus County Speedway this week.
“It’s always been a competitive class,” said Josh Mullins of what he calls a division full of ‘The Greats.’
The ‘Greats’ include Tim Brockhouse, Doug Stevens, Kevin Foisy and Robbie Woodall and have all had solid runs in past Winter Nationals.
“Now’s my chance,” Mullins said.
Mullins has raced since he was seven driving everything from go karts, dirt bikes, Pro Late Model, Super Late Model, quarter midgets and three different Legend Cars divisions.
Last year, he was fifth overall at the national level.
“I won the Las Vegas Asphalt National Race but was disqualified because the driveshaft on my car was too light,” Mullins said. “Robbie Woodall won the national title last year. We were first and second everywhere we went.”
The 42-year-old driver out of Tennessee had never been to Citrus County Speedway prior to this year’s event, but has found success on the racetrack he says has ‘character.’
“Turn four sneaks up on you really fast, and turn two opens way up,” he said. It hasn’t kept him out of victory lane.
“The first race was interesting because we had one caution early and then a long green so I was driving through a lot of traffic,” Mullins said of Monday’s race.
“On the final lap I got down on the rumble strips and got sideways. Robbie (Woodall) was behind me and I got sideways and he tried to avoid getting into me. It was such an unbelievable chain of events.”
Mullins went on to win the event with Woodall second.
On Day 2, Mullins appeared to be on a Sunday drive and walked away with his second win.
Day 3 was another story.
“Robbie and those guys worked really hard and gave me everything,” he said. “He was putting the heat on me. I was holding my breath every lap.”
With every win for Mullins came a second place for Woodall. Going into Thursday’s event he knew he had to get out front, stay smooth, and stay calm.
Mullins and Woodall started side-by-side on the front row but Mullins had the strong car and immediately put his No. 21M racecar out in front.
Woodall followed but dropped out of the race with unknown mechanical issues.
“I fully expected him to be there,” Mullins said. “I looked in my mirror and he wasn’t there.”
Mullins continued to dominate the 25-lap event and by halfway had the clear advantage with an eight-car distance between the second place battle of Daryl Mahar and Kevin Foisy.
Foisy took the spot after a two-lap contest and set his sights on the race leader but ran out of time. Brandon Mckenzie was third, Kevin Rollins fourth, John Robbins fifth.
“This car is on a rail right now,” Mullins said. “I don’t know if our times were fast but dog gone it felt good. The deal out of Las Vegas hurt my feelings pretty good so I’m out here trying to make a statement.”
Despite the outcome of tomorrow’s final race there is one thing that makes the Masters different from most of the other divisions.
“In the morning and we put on our helmets we’re not friends but at the end of the day we’re still friends,” Mullins said of the camaraderie.
With four wins to his credit out of four attempts, Mullins will try to sweep the division Friday.
In other race action, two other drivers made the trip to victory lane for the fourth time in as many attempts. They include Austin Bloodsworth in the Legend Charger division, who powered to the front after being penalized for bad starts early in the event, and Jayden Jordan in the Bandolero Outlaw division.
Gerald White III earned his second win in the Beginner Bandolero division over Bryson Nichols, Camden Truett and Hudson Ruff.
Mason Lastra set the pace after a handful of restarts and drove his way to his second Semi Pro Legends victory.
Colt Johnson rebounded from Wednesday’s ninth-place finish to win the Bandolero Bandit feature.
In a photo finish, Donovan Strauss, Ethan Norfleet and Landen Lewis came across the stripe three-wide with Strauss the victor for his third win.
Norfleet hit the mark 0.046 seconds behind. Lewis finished third, Jason Alder fourth, Alex McCollum fifth.
The final event of the day saw Gilby Gage take the win in the time-shortened Young Lions feature over Keenan Harvick, Max Reaves, Darren Krantz Jr. and Garrett Erwin.
The INEX Legend Cars Winter Nationals ends Friday with a full slate of race action including Beginner Bandos, Chargers, Bandits, Masters, Pro, Outlaw, Young Lion and Semi-Pro.
The five-day event has featured the nations’ top drivers competing on the quarter-mile asphalt oval in both Legend Cars and Bandolero divisions.
Qualifying will take place at the completion of the 9:30 a.m. practice session with feature action to follow at 11 a.m. Gate admission is $15. Concession stand will be open.
INEX LEGEND CARS WINTER NATIONALS
Citrus County Speedway
Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023
Official Results
BANDOLERO DIVISION
BANDOLERO BANDIT
17 entries: A FEATURE 1 (20 Laps): 1. 24-Colt Johnson [6]; 2. 38L-Billy Lee [4]; 3. 9S-Jack Smith [10]; 4. 37-Carson Cauble [5]; 5. 26-Laquan McCoy [12]; 6. 3-Levi Morrow [11]; 7. 87-Chloe Mazzagatti [14]; 8. 2-Wyatt Coffey [1]; 9. 14-Parker Davis [8]; 10. 46-Lane Christensen [2]; 11. 22-Bentley Thompson [3]; 12. 9-Carson Sherman [15]; 13. 11-Bryson Carlbert [7]; 14. 13-Luka Dib [16]; 15. 18-Matthew Laprade [9]; 16. 04J-James Monolo [13]; 17. 88-Grayson Ikard [17]. QUALIFYING 1 (3 Laps): 1. 2-Wyatt Coffey, 00:15.867 [4]; 2. 46-Lane Christensen, 00:15.972 [3]; 3. 22-Bentley Thompson, 00:16.071 [17]; 4. 38L-Billy Lee, 00:16.195 [10]; 5. 37-Carson Cauble, 00:16.271 [2]; 6. 24-Colt Johnson, 00:16.282 [8]; 7. 11-Bryson Carlbert, 00:16.291 [1]; 8. 14-Parker Davis, 00:16.396 [5]; 9. 18-Matthew Laprade, 00:16.404 [9]; 10. 9S-Jack Smith, 00:16.405 [16]; 11. 3-Levi Morrow, 00:16.435 [14]; 12. 26-Laquan McCoy, 00:16.462 [12]; 13. 04J-James Monolo, 00:16.481 [13]; 14. 87-Chloe Mazzagatti, 00:16.789 [11]; 15. 9-Carson Sherman, 00:16.822 [15]; 16. 13-Luka Dib, 00:17.161 [6]; 17. (DNS) 88-Grayson Ikard, 00:17.161
BANDOLERO OUTLAW
20 entries: A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 8-Jayden Johnson [1]; 2. 2M-Killian McMann [8]; 3. 9-TJ Moon [9]; 4. 17-Ben Morabito [2]; 5. 88-Cohen Henze [5]; 6. 24-Ayden Christensen [3]; 7. 78-Atley Wiese [12]; 8. 24B-Bryson Brinkley [16]; 9. 33-Cullen O’Connor [15]; 10. 38-Emma Britt [4]; 11. 8E-Carter Erickson [7]; 12. 15-Alison Johnson [6]; 13. 68-Wyatt Dent [11]; 14. 000-Lincoln Johnson [13]; 15. 2-Lily Whynot [19]; 16. 97-Daniel Vandenburg [14]; 17. 35-Owen Zacharias [10]; 18. 21-Sarah Whitesell [17]; 19. 41-Mandi Lee [18]; 20. (DNS) 31-Darren Krantz Jr. QUALIFYING 1 (3 Laps): 1. 8-Jayden Johnson, 00:15.777 [8]; 2. 17-Ben Morabito, 00:15.941 [14]; 3. 24-Ayden Christensen, 00:16.033 [3]; 4. 38-Emma Britt, 00:16.059 [2]; 5. 88-Cohen Henze, 00:16.061 [6]; 6. 15-Alison Johnson, 00:16.072 [7]; 7. 8E-Carter Erickson, 00:16.097 [5]; 8. 2M-Killian McMann, 00:16.109 [12]; 9. 9-TJ Moon, 00:16.112 [13]; 10. 35-Owen Zacharias, 00:16.192 [20]; 11. 68-Wyatt Dent, 00:16.202 [4]; 12. 78-Atley Wiese, 00:16.288 [19]; 13. 000-Lincoln Johnson, 00:16.302 [9]; 14. 97-Daniel Vandenburg, 00:16.417 [16]; 15. 33-Cullen O’Connor, 00:16.460 [15]; 16. 24B-Bryson Brinkley, 00:16.481 [1]; 17. 21-Sarah Whitesell, 00:16.785 [17]; 18. 41-Mandi Lee, 00:17.067 [11]; 19. 2-Lily Whynot, 00:17.829 [18]; 20. (DNS) 31-Darren Krantz Jr, 00:17.829.
BEGINNER BANDOLERO
15 entries: A FEATURE 1 (20 Laps): 1. 38-Gerald White III [3]; 2. 80-Bryson Nichols [5]; 3. T2-Camden Truett [10]; 4. 54-Brexton Busch [1]; 5. 83-Hudson Ruff [12]; 6. 7-Harley Johnson [2]; 7. 75J-Allee Johnson [8]; 8. 18-Michael Mazzagatti [13]; 9. 16-Matt Hodges [4]; 10. 66-Evan Johnson [6]; 11. 75-Jay Hemenway [7]; 12. 5F-Christopher Flynn [9]; 13. 5-Corbin Cannon [11]; 14. (DNS) 8X-Addison Martinez; 15. (DNS) 9C-Roo Reaves. QUALIFYING 1 (3 Laps): 1. 54-Brexton Busch, 00:16.615 [1]; 2. 7-Harley Johnson, 00:16.632 [8]; 3. 38-Gerald White III, 00:17.254 [15]; 4. 16-Matt Hodges, 00:17.262 [5]; 5. 80-Bryson Nichols, 00:17.349 [11]; 6. 66-Evan Johnson, 00:17.394 [7]; 7. 75-Jay Hemenway, 00:17.397 [4]; 8. 75J-Allee Johnson, 00:17.703 [6]; 9. 5F-Christopher Flynn, 00:17.866 [3]; 10. T2-Camden Truett, 00:18.563 [14]; 11. 5-Corbin Cannon, 00:18.567 [2]; 12. 83-Hudson Ruff, 00:18.605 [13]; 13. 18-Michael Mazzagatti, 00:18.618 [10]; 14. (DNS) 8X-Addison Martinez, 00:18.400; 15. (DQ) 9C-Roo Reaves, 00:18.400 [12].
LEGEND CARS
MASTERS
27 entries: A FEATURE 1 (25 Laps): 1. 21M-Josh Mullins [1]; 2. 57-Kevin Foisy [6]; 3. 5M-Brandon Mckenzie [8]; 4. 93-Kevin Rollins [3]; 5. 19-John Robbins [7]; 6. 66-Daryl Mahar [5]; 7. 77B-Darrell Buckingham [10]; 8. 40-Brian Weimer [4]; 9. 5-Brandin Wrisley [12]; 10. 84-Lee Jordan [14]; 11. 08B-Spencer Bragg [15]; 12. 2-Jim Sylvester [16]; 13. 2V-Brad Vanhouton [11]; 14. 08-Steve Gareau [17]; 15. 87-Mike Mazzagatti [13]; 16. 31-Giles Martin [9]; 17. 19D-Donald McCormick [19]; 18. 10-Rob Alestock [21]; 19. 24-Ray Fitzgerald [18]; 20. 77-Robbie Woodall [2]; 21. 15-Scott Kinsman [20]; 22. (DNS) 2B-Chris Byerly; 23. (DNS) 57H-Scott Heintz; 24. (DNS) 9-Corey Crisafulli; 25. (DNS) 78-Andy James; 26. (DNS) H2O-Doug Stevens; 27. (DNS) 09-Michael Van Houten Jr. QUALIFYING 1 (3 Laps): 1. 21M-Josh Mullins, 00:15.057 [18]; 2. 77-Robbie Woodall, 00:15.086 [26]; 3. 93-Kevin Rollins, 00:15.167 [20]; 4. 40-Brian Weimer, 00:15.214 [25]; 5. 66-Daryl Mahar, 00:15.220 [13]; 6. 57-Kevin Foisy, 00:15.248 [7]; 7. 19-John Robbins, 00:15.250 [19]; 8. 5M-Brandon Mckenzie, 00:15.286 [17]; 9. 31-Giles Martin, 00:15.317 [14]; 10. 77B-Darrell Buckingham, 00:15.351 [3]; 11. 2V-Brad Vanhouton, 00:15.387 [24]; 12. 5-Brandin Wrisley, 00:15.393 [27]; 13. 87-Mike Mazzagatti, 00:15.400 [15]; 14. 84-Lee Jordan, 00:15.431 [11]; 15. 08B-Spencer Bragg, 00:15.527 [2]; 16. 2-Jim Sylvester, 00:15.565 [22]; 17. 08-Steve Gareau, 00:15.698 [8]; 18. 24-Ray Fitzgerald, 00:15.754 [6]; 19. 19D-Donald McCormick, 00:15.788 [16]; 20. 15-Scott Kinsman, 00:15.834 [12]; 21. 10-Rob Alestock, 00:15.855 [1]; 22. (DNS) 2B-Chris Byerly, 00:15.855; 23. (DNS) 9-Corey Crisafulli, 00:15.855; 24. (DNS) 57H-Scott Heintz, 00:15.855; 25. (DNS) 78-Andy James, 00:15.855; 26. (DNS) H2O-Doug Stevens, 00:15.855; 27. (DNS) 09-Michael Van Houten Jr, 00:15.855
PRO
25 entries: A FEATURE 1 (25 Laps): 1. 51-Donovan Strauss [1]; 2. 56-Ethan Norfleet [8]; 3. 62-Landen Lewis [3]; 4. 77-Jason Alder [9]; 5. 1-Alex McCollum [10]; 6. 23-Tristan McKee [11]; 7. 32-Jensen Jorgensen [4]; 8. 8-Colin Stocker [14]; 9. 84-Xavier King [20]; 10. 28R-Landon Rapp [5]; 11. 88-Cameron Bolin [6]; 12. 45-Jacob Bradley [12]; 13. 24-Joel Smith [2]; 14. 46-Kaleb Bradley [15]; 15. 78-Colton Crocker [17]; 16. 72-Nick Woodall [16]; 17. 5-Garrett Gumm [7]; 18. 16-Josh Speas [13]; 19. 4NH-Thomas Everson [18]; 20. 57-Bryce Applegate [19]; 21. (DNS) 84B-Kyle Beattie; 22. (DNS) 22-Gianni Esposito; 23. (DNS) 00-Gavin Graham; 24. (DNS) B1-Brenton Irving; 25. (DNS) 2-Austin Thompson. QUALIFYING 1 (3 Laps): 1. 51-Donovan Strauss, 00:14.968 [23]; 2. 24-Joel Smith, 00:14.988 [20]; 3. 62-Landen Lewis, 00:14.991 [15]; 4. 32-Jensen Jorgensen, 00:15.012 [13]; 5. 28R-Landon Rapp, 00:15.047 [19]; 6. 88-Cameron Bolin, 00:15.048 [4]; 7. 5-Garrett Gumm, 00:15.061 [11]; 8. 56-Ethan Norfleet, 00:15.093 [18]; 9. 77-Jason Alder, 00:15.096 [1]; 10. 1-Alex McCollum, 00:15.099 [16]; 11. 23-Tristan McKee, 00:15.102 [17]; 12. 45-Jacob Bradley, 00:15.119 [5]; 13. 16-Josh Speas, 00:15.126 [21]; 14. 8-Colin Stocker, 00:15.156 [22]; 15. 46-Kaleb Bradley, 00:15.174 [6]; 16. 72-Nick Woodall, 00:15.177 [25]; 17. 78-Colton Crocker, 00:15.201 [7]; 18. 4NH-Thomas Everson, 00:15.205 [9]; 19. 57-Bryce Applegate, 00:15.321 [2]; 20. 84-Xavier King, 00:15.465 [14]; 21. (DNS) 84B-Kyle Beattie, 00:15.465; 22. (DNS) 22-Gianni Esposito, 00:15.465; 23. (DNS) 00-Gavin Graham, 00:15.465; 24. (DNS) B1-Brenton Irving, 00:15.465; 25. (DNS) 2-Austin Thompson, 00:15.465
SEMI-PRO
31 entries: A FEATURE 1 (25 Laps): 1. 17-Mason Lastra [1]; 2. 9C-Michael Crafton [6]; 3. 08-Carson Haislip [5]; 4. 01-Brody Gunter [21]; 5. 9-Jackson Reynolds [8]; 6. 31M-Sam Mazzo [19]; 7. 71-Nick Morabito [22]; 8. 66-Owen Mahar [12]; 9. 98-Sean McElearney [3]; 10. 60-Shawn English [16]; 11. 8-Trevor Wester [2]; 12. 22-Taylor Corum [17]; 13. 9W-Sterling Wrisley [23]; 14. 81-Karlin Ray [15]; 15. 51J-Josh Inglis [24]; 16. 64T-Tyler Ledbetter [13]; 17. 4-Preston Wrisley [20]; 18. 72-Luke Yarbrough [11]; 19. 64-Lucas Vera [18]; 20. 5X-Jesse Martinez [9]; 21. 0-Jerrod Holle [14]; 22. 77-Jadan Bowling [4]; 23. 9V-Chase VanHouten [7]; 24. 55-George Phillips [10]. B FEATURE 1 (12 Laps): 1. 01-Brody Gunter [1]; 2. 71-Nick Morabito [2]; 3. 9W-Sterling Wrisley [4]; 4. 51J-Josh Inglis [5]; 5. 84-Noah Healey [6]; 6. 96-John Palmer Pisle [8]; 7. 316-Adam Walker [7]; 8. 26-JT Poole [3]; 9. (DNS) 51-Leroy Kimball; 10. (DNS) 18-Chris Kuhn; 11. (DNS) 04-Cameron Murray. QUALIFYING 1 (3 Laps): 1. 17-Mason Lastra, 00:14.977 [12]; 2. 8-Trevor Wester, 00:15.039 [28]; 3. 98-Sean McElearney, 00:15.085 [17]; 4. 77-Jadan Bowling, 00:15.088 [1]; 5. 08-Carson Haislip, 00:15.088 [6]; 6. 9C-Michael Crafton, 00:15.090 [3]; 7. 9V-Chase VanHouten, 00:15.097 [25]; 8. 9-Jackson Reynolds, 00:15.118 [24]; 9. 5X-Jesse Martinez, 00:15.122 [15]; 10. 55-George Phillips, 00:15.125 [20]; 11. 72-Luke Yarbrough, 00:15.149 [31]; 12. 66-Owen Mahar, 00:15.161 [14]; 13. 64T-Tyler Ledbetter, 00:15.195 [13]; 14. 0-Jerrod Holle, 00:15.207 [8]; 15. 81-Karlin Ray, 00:15.216 [23]; 16. 60-Shawn English, 00:15.221 [4]; 17. 22-Taylor Corum, 00:15.222 [2]; 18. 64-Lucas Vera, 00:15.235 [26]; 19. 31M-Sam Mazzo, 00:15.236 [16]; 20. 4-Preston Wrisley, 00:15.245 [29]; 21. 01-Brody Gunter, 00:15.256 [5]; 22. 71-Nick Morabito, 00:15.262 [18]; 23. 26-JT Poole, 00:15.322 [22]; 24. 9W-Sterling Wrisley, 00:15.366 [30]; 25. 51J-Josh Inglis, 00:15.380 [9]; 26. 84-Noah Healey, 00:15.446 [7]; 27. 316-Adam Walker, 00:15.731 [27]; 28. 96-John Palmer Pisle, 00:15.804 [21]; 29. (DNS) 51-Leroy Kimball, 00:15.804; 30. (DNS) 18-Chris Kuhn, 00:15.804; 31. (DNS) 04-Cameron Murray, 00:15.804
YOUNG LIONS
19 entries: A FEATURE 1 (25 Laps): 1. 25-Gage Gilby [3]; 2. 62-Keelan Harvick [7]; 3. 88-Max Reaves [1]; 4. 31-Darren Krantz Jr [9]; 5. 9-Garrett Erwin [5]; 6. 81-Hunter Jordan [8]; 7. 79-Neal Dulin [13]; 8. 95-London McKenzie [6]; 9. 36-Ty Fredrickson [11]; 10. 29-Cole Robie [10]; 11. 23-Beckham Malone [15]; 12. 18-Alex Meggs [12]; 13. 124-Jackson Denton [4]; 14. 10-Kevin Davis [14]; 15. 8-Cooper Gaul [2]; 16. 93-Aidan Walker [18]; 17. 12-Ayrton Brockhouse [17]; 18. 21-Nathan Lyons [16]; 19. (DNS) 24-Ayden Christensen. QUALIFYING 1 (3 Laps): 1. 88-Max Reaves, 00:15.045 [17]; 2. 8-Cooper Gaul, 00:15.123 [8]; 3. 25-Gage Gilby, 00:15.152 [9]; 4. 124-Jackson Denton, 00:15.160 [4]; 5. 9-Garrett Erwin, 00:15.172 [6]; 6. 95-London McKenzie, 00:15.173 [15]; 7. 62-Keelan Harvick, 00:15.175 [10]; 8. 81-Hunter Jordan, 00:15.208 [11]; 9. 31-Darren Krantz Jr, 00:15.217 [12]; 10. 29-Cole Robie, 00:15.240 [18]; 11. 36-Ty Fredrickson, 00:15.258 [7]; 12. 18-Alex Meggs, 00:15.278 [16]; 13. 79-Neal Dulin, 00:15.296 [5]; 14. 10-Kevin Davis, 00:15.303 [3]; 15. 23-Beckham Malone, 00:15.304 [14]; 16. 21-Nathan Lyons, 00:15.330 [13]; 17. 12-Ayrton Brockhouse, 00:15.335 [1]; 18. 93-Aidan Walker, 00:15.342 [19]; 19. (DNS) 24-Ayden Christensen, 00:15.342.
CHARGER
25 entries: A FEATURE 1 (15 Laps): 1. 24-Austin Bloodworth [1]; 2. 87-Anastasia Markovic [2]; 3. 1X-Cameron White [4]; 4. 23-Josh Lowe [7]; 5. 88-Phoenyx Kimball [11]; 6. 33-Clayton Bohanon [10]; 7. 99-Spencer Bradshaw [5]; 8. 97-Isaac Kitzmiller [6]; 9. 20-Evan McKnight [3]; 10. 88J-Joseph Viverito [8]; 11. 78-Gracie Crocker [9]; 12. (DNS) 9-Abi Johnson. B FEATURE 1 (15 Laps): 1. 7-Karter Beattie [4]; 2. 51K-Aiden King [2]; 3. 51-Raven Kimball [5]; 4. 25-Nate Morris [9]; 5. 4-Katelyn Hicks [6]; 6. 1-Austin Harrison [1]; 7. 75-Makenna Crocker [7]; 8. 13-Ayden Brockhouse [8]; 9. 06-Olivia Murray [3]; 10. 29-Kendall VanHouten [10]; 11. (DNS) 08-Noah Haislip; 12. (DNS) 57H-Gabe Heintz; 13. (DNS) 84-Brandon Montgomery. QUALIFYING 1 (3 Laps): 1. 24-Austin Bloodworth, 00:15.044 [2]; 2. 87-Anastasia Markovic, 00:15.148 [18]; 3. 20-Evan McKnight, 00:15.204 [19]; 4. 1X-Cameron White, 00:15.213 [25]; 5. 99-Spencer Bradshaw, 00:15.216 [4]; 6. 97-Isaac Kitzmiller, 00:15.271 [16]; 7. 23-Josh Lowe, 00:15.340 [17]; 8. 88J-Joseph Viverito, 00:15.365 [24]; 9. 78-Gracie Crocker, 00:15.430 [6]; 10. 33-Clayton Bohanon, 00:15.475 [3]; 11. 88-Phoenyx Kimball, 00:15.478 [13]; 12. 9-Abi Johnson, 00:15.541 [12]; 13. 1-Austin Harrison, 00:15.578 [9]; 14. 51K-Aiden King, 00:15.590 [15]; 15. 06-Olivia Murray, 00:15.591 [22]; 16. 7-Karter Beattie, 00:15.604 [1]; 17. 51-Raven Kimball, 00:15.648 [14]; 18. 4-Katelyn Hicks, 00:15.680 [11]; 19. 75-Makenna Crocker, 00:15.702 [7]; 20. 13-Ayden Brockhouse, 00:15.860 [5]; 21. 25-Nate Morris, 00:15.959 [21]; 22. 29-Kendall VanHouten, 00:16.063 [23]; 23. (DNS) 08-Noah Haislip, 00:16.063; 24. (DNS) 57H-Gabe Heintz, 00:16.063; 25. (DNS) 84-Brandon Montgomery, 00:16.063.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.