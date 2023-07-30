Lecanto High School flag football head coach Rick Keeran is hoping the camp he put on this summer grows just like the sport itself.
This past week the inaugural Panther Flag Football Camp was held over four days, with campers across seven grade levels learning skills, playing games and scrimmaging for their parents on the final day.
“We had 15 girls come out and they’ve all been here every day. Our youngest one is going into third grade, and we had two freshmen who are enrolled at Lecanto High School for this school year,” Keeran said. “There has been more smiles every day from the girls. They’re having fun. And that’s the first thing and the main thing, that they have fun. And to introduce them to one of the fastest growing sports around. And it’s only going to get bigger.”
Keeran said he’s wanted to host the first girls only flag football camp in the county for a while but had to make sure it was ready to go.
“This has been a couple years in the making. Just had to get my head around it and understand what we want to accomplish,” he said. “The plan is to do it again next year. It would be nice if we could double our numbers to 30. Just to see it grow. It’s going to get big. So I want to do it next year and we’ll go from there.
“This year we had to do it at the end of summer break, because we had volleyball, basketball, (head football) coach (Jake) Coulson did his boys football camp in June, so I was trying to get away from all of that. I might do it next summer in June in conjunction with the other camps.”
Keeran said in the past, his players only got the chance to camp at colleges when they were already in high school.
“Most of it has been when they get to high school. The camps that my girls have gone to have been at the high school level,” he said. “Around here for the small ones, this is one of the only ones. Belleview has done a couple kids camps like this.”
Keeran said getting an annual camp going in the county will be a big help once the girls hit high school.
“It’s less teaching for me at the high school level because they’ve already got some of the basics down,” he said.
At the end of the camp on Thursday, the girls were able to show their parents how much they have improved in just four days in some of the drills and also put on a scrimmage.
“When the parents come today, we will do the ladder drill, which is an agility drill. To see the improvement from the first day on Monday to this morning,” Keeran said. “Just having the girls do it in front of their parents, because they’ve gotten a lot better. It’s just skills that they will need to be active later on in life too.
“We do some catching drills, some flag pulling drills, route running, quarterback mechanics. And we scrimmage to let the girls play and have fun.”
A handful of the current high school players and some former ones helped run the camp. Keeran said he would also like to see that number grow in the coming years to let the parents watch them scrimmage as well.
“When we do the parent’s scrimmage on Thursday, find out how many of them have watched a high school flag football game and let my girls go at it for just a few minutes. To let them see that intensity level, see the fun that the girls have,” he said. “And then watch the younger kids go at it in front of the parents. That’s the plan, we’ll see what happens.”
Keeran said he didn’t envision the explosion in popularity that flag football has enjoyed when he took over the Lecanto program in 2016 from Bob LeCours. But he’s thrilled to be a part of the growth.
“This will be year 12 for flag football in this county. To see the growth of it from then to now ... you learn so much from year to year,” he said. “If you don’t change or do certain things to keep up, it will pass you by.”
