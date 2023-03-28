Lightweights
Lorenzo Macatol, senior, 106, Lecanto
Blaine Reed, senior, 113, Crystal River
Charlie Smith, junior, 132, Citrus
Gabe Waller, sophomore, 126, Citrus
Middleweights
Lucas Addington, junior, 145, Crystal River
Mason Cosgrove, junior, 138, Crystal River
Denis Ferderer, junior, 152, Lecanto
Payton Godfrey, junior, 160, Crystal River
James Greene, junior, 145, Lecanto
Matt McHugh, sophomore, 138, Citrus
Ben Williams, sophomore, 152, Crystal River
Heavyweights
Logan Feuston, senior, 195, Lecanto
Tim Gray, junior, 220, Crystal River
Constantine Moskes, senior, 170, Lecanto
Aaron Reynolds, senior, 195, Citrus
Joel Velazquez, junior, 182, Crystal River
Finalists for Wrestler of the Year
Tim Gray, junior, 220, Crystal River
The Pirate junior wrapped up a spectacular 55-6 season with a third-place finish at the Class 1A State Finals at 220 pounds. Of those six losses, Gray avenged three of them at state. The Pirate big man won Gulf Coast 8 Conference and district titles and was the regional runner-up.
Blaine Reed, senior, 113, Crystal River
The Pirate senior finished his career on the award stand at state, placing fourth in Class 1A at 113 pounds to complete an outstanding 42-9 season. Reed won Gulf Coast 8 Conference and district titles and was a regional runner-up.
Joel Velazquez, junior, 182, Crystal River
After wrestling at 195 much of the season, when the Pirate dropped down to 182 for the postseason he was dominant. He won a district crown, pinned his way to the regional title to qualify for state for the first time. He went 1-2 at state to finish his second-ever season on the mat with a 54-11 record.
