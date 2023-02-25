It wasn’t easy but Lecanto senior Lorenzo Macatol is headed back to the Class 2A FHSAA State Wrestling Finals.
The Panther 106-pounder lost his first match of Friday’s opening day at the Region 2A-2 Meet at Brandon High School but battled his way back through the consolation bracket to place fourth on Saturday. The top four finishers at each weight class advance to state.
“On day one Lorenzo came into the wrestling room with a single goal, return to the state championships. Watching him achieve that goal this weekend was just incredible,” Lecanto head coach Peter Rausch said. “Now what he does with that opportunity at the state tournament is going to be awesome to be part of.”
Macatol began Saturday with a 4-3 consolation quarterfinal win over Trenton Smith of Winter Springs.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
It was just as tight in the consolation semifinals, as the Panther edged Vuong Trinh of Kathleen 6-4 in overtime to clinch the state tournament berth.
In the third-place match Macatol faced Jeffrey Messer of Lake Gibson and dropped a 6-1 decision.
Lecanto 152-pounder Denis Ferderer and Aaron Reynolds of Citrus at 195 also reached the second day of competition.
Ferderer had to default out due to a rib injury and Reynolds lost 9-4 and was eliminated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.