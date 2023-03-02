Lecanto senior Lorenzo Macatol, right, battles Jacob Bucci of Clay during their first-round match at 106 pounds Thursday at the Class 2A FHSAA State Wrestling Championships in Kissimmee. Macatol went 0-2 on the day and was eliminated.
KISSIMMEE — A very tough draw played a large part in the high school wrestling career of Lecanto senior Lorenzo Macatol coming to an end.
The Panther went 0-2 at the Class 2A FHSAA State Championships on Thursday at Silver Spurs Arena and was eliminated from competition. It was the second year in a row that Macatol qualified for state.
Macatol ended his senior campaign with a 25-7 record with the two defeats.
There were two other returning state qualifiers in Macatol's quarter of the draw, and he had to face both of them Thursday. Together they have a combined 90-4 record.
"I knew it was going to be tough. I thought I was ready for it, it just didn't end how I wanted it to," Macatol said. "Even though I lost, I'm happy for the opportunity that I got."
Assistant coach Scot Roberts was pleased Macatol got to end his career at state.
"Super proud of this senior. He's a leader in the practice room, whenever we're at tournaments. He's been a leader all year. Worked hard," Roberts said. "He didn't have anybody in the wrestling room who was even close to him at the end of the year, and I think that hurt him."
The Panther began the tournament against fellow returning state qualifier Jacob Bucci of powerhouse program Clay. Bucci reached state last year as a freshman in Class 1A, but the Blue Devils bumped up a class this season.
Bucci (54-1) took the Panther down 20 seconds into the match and used a tough half nelson moments later to turn Macatol to his back for the fall in 1:18.
That loss sent Macatol into the consolation bracket, where he met yet another returning state qualifier in junior Clayton Wolf (38-3) of Okeechobee.
A quick Wolf takedown was quickly erased by a Macatol reversal, but it was all Wolf after that, as the Brahman grappler built a 12-2 lead by the end of the second period and ended the match late in the third by 18-2 technical fall.
"You come in as a four (seed) and you're going to get a No. 1 for sure and the other kid is pretty tough as well," Roberts said.
It's been a tough past year for the Panther wrestling program, losing longtime head coach Jose Mendez, having his replacement resign early this season and former coach Scot Roberts taking the reins with athletic director Peter Rausch the rest of the season.
"I have to thank coach Rausch and coach Roberts for picking up this program again," Macatol said.
