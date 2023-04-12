CRYSTAL RIVER — The tennis career of Crystal River senior Vijjearta Long may not have been a lengthy one, but she will always be remembered in the program as a district champion after winning the No. 3 singles title Wednesday morning on her home court.
The Pirates hosted the District 2A-6 championships the past two days and a trio of Citrus County players reached the singles finals in their respective divisions.
Long was the lone champion from the county, after completing a dominating run through the No. 3 singles bracket as the No. 6 seed. The Pirate routed No. 3 seed Amalie Howell of Central, 6-2, 6-0, and No. 2 seed Alexandria Lagness of team champion Weeki Wachee, 6-0, 6-1, on Tuesday to reach the title match. It was a little closer Wednesday, but Long still prevailed over top seed Valentina Vega-Diaz of Hernando, 7-5, 6-3.
“I never thought it was going to happen. I only started playing high school tennis last year. To win a tournament like this with all the other schools is crazy,” Long said. “She was my first match the entire season and we’re always really close and level. Playing with her, I knew it was going to be hard.
“My coach gave me confidence. From the other wins I had she thought I could do it today.”
Crystal River had another finalist in No. 4 singles player Lilyanna Rodriguez. After a pair of victories Tuesday, the Pirate was defeated in Wednesday’s title match 6-3, 6-2 by Olivia Shields of Weeki Wachee.
The third finalist from the county was Malena Hamilton of Citrus in No. 1 singles. The Hurricane junior won her first match Tuesday in comeback fashion in a third-set tiebreaker and then knocked off No. 1 seed Emma Algor of Crystal River, 6-3, 6-3. In Wednesday’s championship match to decide the automatic state qualifier, Hamilton was defeated 6-3, 6-1 by Morgan Maeder of Weeki Wachee.
“She has improved a lot since ninth grade and I am excited to watch her play even better next year,” Citrus head coach Lita Stanton said. “This was her first time making it to the championship round in singles as No. 1 but I am confident it won’t be her last if she continues putting in the work.”
The Pirates finished the tournament with seven points, just on the outside of a top-two finish and trip to regionals. Weeki Wachee won the title, while Hernando and Central were still battling for second going into the doubles semifinals and finals Wednesday afternoon. Citrus finished with four points.
“We’ll keep our No. 1 and 2 and our No. 4. And we have some other girls in the lineup we’re working on. We’ll come back,” Crystal River head coach Sandra Story said. “And these other teams will as well. We kind of all reloaded at the same time.”
Algor and Rylee Elwell were both seeded No. 1 in their singles brackets but lost their semifinal matches Tuesday. They came back as a No. 1 doubles team Wednesday and took on top-seeded Hernando.
The Pirates dropped the first set, but rallied to take the second and force a third-set tiebreaker. The Leopards never trailed in the tiebreaker and ran off the final five points to advance to the finals, 6-2, 3-6, 10-4.
“Both those girls were seeded No. 1 as singles players, like they should have been. They were disappointed yesterday, but came back hard to try and do this today,” coach Story said of Algor and Elwell. “So I’m disappointed for them, but they’re young. Just work for next year.”
