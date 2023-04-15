LAKELAND — A trio of Citrus County athletes — including teammates at the same weight class — brought home medals Saturday from the FHSAA Class 2A Boys Weightlifting State Championships at the RP Funding Center.

Lecanto juniors Trevor Rueck and James Greene earned hardware in the Olympic division at 139 pounds, while Citrus junior Colton McNeely walked away with a medal at 219 pounds, also in the Olympic division.

weights2

Trevor Rueck of Lecanto prepares to compete a clean and jerk lift Saturday at the state meet in Lakeland. Rueck finished second in Class 2A at 139 pounds in the Olympic division.

weights3

Lecanto's James Greene looks to complete a snatch lift during Saturday's state weightlifting meet in Lakeland. The Panther earned fifth-place honors at 139 pounds in Class 2A in the Olympic division.
weights4

Crystal River freshman Karl Robinson competes at the Class 2A state weightlifting championships Saturday in Lakeland. The Pirate placed 13th in the Olympic division at 139 pounds.
weights5

Citrus senior Alex Naugler lifts during the snatch competition at 199 pounds in the Class 2A state weightlifting championships Saturday in Lakeland.
weights8

Crystal River 238-pounder Junior Reed looks to finish off an attempt in the clean and jerk Saturday at the Class 2A state weightlifting meet in Lakeland.
weights6

Lecanto heavyweight Burke Malmberg bench presses 325 pounds Saturday in Lakeland at the Class 2A state weightlifting finals.

