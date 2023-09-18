Goetz fires 7-under 65
Lecanto’s Gordon Goetz shot a 7-under-par 65 to win medalist honors at the Buffalo Invitational on Saturday at The Villages.
The Panthers boys finished fifth out of nine teams in the tournament, while the Lecanto girls placed third.
Other scores for the Lecanto boys were Jaxon Pugh with an 83, A.J. Burns with an 87, Reece DiMase carded a 91 and Kanav Mathur had a 94.
For the Lecanto girls, Haley Holderfield and Angelica Smith led the way with 86s, Saphira Mansfield added a 107.
Citrus also competed in the boy’s tournament, with the Hurricanes finishing in seventh place.
The Hurricanes were led by Landon Hensley and Walker Tyler with identical scores of 88. Brody Doolittle added a 94, Wyatt Berlin a 100 and Caleb Blanch carded a 103.
The Lecanto, Citrus and Crystal River boys will play at Black Diamond on Wednesday.
Curreri, Summers race to CR Invitational wins
A pair of Citrus County cross country runners claimed gold Saturday at the Crystal River Invitational.
Zachary Curreri of Lecanto won the boys race with a time of 19:22.70, while Mary Summers of Seven Rivers Christian claimed her third victory of the season, with a time of 20:36.20, to win by nearly two minutes.
Other top area finishers in the boys’ race were Zach Saint of Seven Rivers Christian (ninth in 22:20.53), Drew Holmberg of Seven Rivers Christian (10th in 22:45.30), Evan Huebner of Lecanto (11th in 23:01.13), Seth Eckart of Seven Rivers Christian (14th in 23:47.91) and Jaccob Yost of Crystal River (16th in 24:29.99).
In the girls’ meet, following Summers from the area were McKenzie Dum of Lecanto (third in 23:15.92), Kayla Bland of Crystal River (fourth in 24:36.40), Izabel Clemens of Lecanto (fifth in 25:05.43), Adrianna Miller of Lecanto (sixth in 25:50.17), Alice Jackson of Lecanto (seventh in 25:50.72), Marley Burns-Oliver of Lecanto (eighth in 26:30.12) and Aid Cordero-Santana of Crystal River (ninth in 26:31.80).
Lecanto won the girls meet with 24 points, followed by Crystal River (48), Dunnellon (68) and Weeki Wachee (88).
In the boys’ meet, Weeki Wachee won with 21 points, followed by Dunnellon (52) and Hernando (55).
Also on Saturday, Citrus competed in the Mitchell Invitational.
The Hurricane boys finished fourth out of 19 teams, led by Miles Tobin, who placed eighth in 18:05.31. Evan Tobin also earned a top-10 finish, placing 10th in 18:09.75.
Anabella Martinez led the Citrus girls with a 41st place time of 26:15.78. The Hurricanes did not have enough runners to factor in the team race.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.