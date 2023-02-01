The regional girls weightlifting qualifiers have been announced and all three county schools will be well represented in state-qualifying meets this week.
There are two different divisions this season. The Olympic division combines the weight totals of snatch and clean and jerk, while the traditional division is the combined score of bench press and clean and jerk.
Citrus and Lecanto are in the Region 2A-2 Meet held Thursday at 11 a.m. at Leesburg High School.
Regional qualifiers for district team champion Citrus are Kaylee Perkins at 101 in Olympic and traditional, Darla Edwards at 110 in Olympic and traditional, Payton Sowell at 110 in Olympic, Laci Hindalong at 119 in Olympic and traditional, Sophie Wood at 129 in Olympic and traditional, Keirstin Perkins at 129 in traditional, Paisley Williamson at 139 in Olympic and traditional, Abigail Colon at 139 in Olympic, Genesis Gonzalez and Makaila Anderson at 154 in Olympic and traditional, Alyssa Turner at 169 in Olympic and traditional, Myrina Reardon at 183 in Olympic and traditional, Miranda Cassidy and Alisia Benavidez at 199 in Olympic and traditional, and Olivia Hudson at unlimited in Olympic and traditional and Michala Billings at unlimited in traditional.
"All season the girls have been dedicated and have worked hard, which has shown in their totals. We will see lots of new personal records at regionals," head coach Cindy Lewis said.
Lecanto was runner-up to Citrus at districts and is also taking several lifters to regionals. Panthers who qualified are Ava Rueck and Madison Whitmeyer at 110 in Olympic and traditional, Jamie Lin and Felicity Mohammadbhoy at 119 in Olympic and traditional, Mallori Grey at 129 in Olympic, Jade Schwaninger at 129 in Olympic and traditional, Mackenzi Grey at 129 in traditional, Jiselle Broughton at 139 in Olympic and traditional, Julisa Delgado at 139 in traditional, Julia Harragan and Lauren Brady at 154 in Olympic and traditional, Olivia Booher at 169 in Olympic and traditional, Jacquelyn Finch at 183 in Olympic and traditional, and Rebecca Cissell at unlimited in Olympic.
"It has been another great year of development for a young Lecanto squad," head coach Peter Rausch said. "We are hoping to have our state qualifier Jackie Finch return to the states this year, along with a few of her teammates. Locking down district runner-up as a team in both traditional and Olympic style was another mile marker for our program."
Crystal River will compete in the Region 1A-3 Meet on Friday at 3 p.m. at The Villages Charter School.
Pirates lifting for a chance to qualify for state are Paige Black at 110 pounds in Olympic and traditional, Lily McBride at 119 in Olympic and traditional, Madison Rose at 129 in Olympic and traditional, Morgan Gibson at 139 in Olympic and traditional, Aryana Bresler at 154 in Olympic and traditional, Kasey Strom at 169 in Olympic and traditional, Emily Fultz at 199 in Olympic and traditional, and Nevaeh Beauchamp and Madison Boase at unlimited in Olympic and traditional.
"We are looking for our experienced seniors to lead our team. Hoping for some top finishes from all of our lifters, we know they are capable of big improvements from districts," head coach Michelle Dickemann said. "Seniors Kasey Strom and Emily Fultz are hoping for repeat trips to state. Senior Nevaeh Beauchamp is hoping to make a bid to state this year as a first-year lifter as well."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.